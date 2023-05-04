Sunderland City Council elections 2023 live coverage
Voters across Sunderland are going to the polls in the local elections 2023.
A total of 24 seats up for grabs - one in each ward of the city, bar Hendon, where the election has been postponed due to the sad death of one of the candidates.
LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections
Key Events
- Voters have been going to the polls in the 2023 council elections
- This is the first time voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations
- Voting closes at 10pm tonight before the count at the tennis centre in Silksworth
- All results in Sunderland are expected in by 1.30pm
Voter ID
The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections, including this year’s council elections.
Acceptible forms of ID include:
• Passport
• Driving licence (including provisional license)
• Blue badge
• Certain concessionary travel cards
• Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
• Biometric Immigration document
• Defence identity card
• Certain national identity cards
For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.
Voters without ID can apply for a ‘Voter Idenditifation Certificate’ at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk, though the deadline has now passed for this year.
Voters are going to the polls
Polling stations are open in a variety of locations in Sunderland