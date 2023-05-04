News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland City Council elections 2023 live coverage

Voters across Sunderland are going to the polls in the local elections 2023.

By Ross Robertson
Published 4th May 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:05 BST

A total of 24 seats up for grabs - one in each ward of the city, bar Hendon, where the election has been postponed due to the sad death of one of the candidates.

LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections

Key Events

  • Voters have been going to the polls in the 2023 council elections
  • This is the first time voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations
  • Voting closes at 10pm tonight before the count at the tennis centre in Silksworth
  • All results in Sunderland are expected in by 1.30pm
13:04 BST

Voter ID

The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections, including this year’s council elections.

Acceptible forms of ID include:

• Passport

• Driving licence (including provisional license)

• Blue badge

• Certain concessionary travel cards

• Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

• Biometric Immigration document

• Defence identity card

• Certain national identity cards

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.

Voters without ID can apply for a ‘Voter Idenditifation Certificate’ at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk, though the deadline has now passed for this year.

13:01 BST

Voters are going to the polls

Polling stations are open in a variety of locations in Sunderland

Fulwell Mill is one of the more unusual locations in the city where people can vote.
