(L to R) TOP: Martin Haswell, Raymond Lathan BOTTOM: Dorothy Lynch, Karen Noble

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Pallion ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Gwennyth Gibson (Conservative Party)

(No photo provided)

We’ve seen no progress in Pallion in recent years.

The streets are dirty, fly-tipping is out of control and there is a real feeling of being unsafe in the community. We are badly let down in our area.

We need to pursue real change in Pallion and in our city if we want these problems to stop.

Voting in the same way will give us more of the same – streets will remain dirty, speeding will continue and we will see no improvement in anti-social behaviour.

Don’t accept more of the same. Vote Conservative for improvements on your doorstep.

Martin Haswell (Liberal Democrats)

It’s been an honour to serve Pallion, Ford, St Gabriel’s, Hylton Lane, Pennywell and High Barnes as councillor for the past few years.

I believe actions speak louder than words – which is why I keep in touch with regular newsletters, always run campaigns to improve our area and knock on doors and speak to people all year round – not just turning up at election time like the others.

I am standing again in this year’s election because I want to keep being a strong opposition voice on Sunderland Council – fighting against bad decisions and wasteful spending by council bosses and the Labour Party who have been in charge for decades – but who always treat our areaas second best.

Please support me and the Liberal Democrats so I can keep working for a better deal for local people from Sunderland Council.

Raymond Lathan (Reform UK)

I am a retired family man who has lived in Sunderland for the whole of his life, and in Pallion since 1989.

Speaking to people throughout the region, I sense a real need for change, andReform UK can deliver that change.

Before retiring in 2020, I worked for 50 years in various engineering roles and have been a business ambassador since 2005.

I deliver activities at schools throughout the North East to teach students the vital importance of getting a good education.

As a councillor, I would expand on those activities and devote much of my time to help ensure a good future for the next generations.

Having served an apprenticeship, I am keen to support the Reform UK Party’s Maritime Strategy for Sunderland, which will transform the city, bring back prosperity and well-paid jobs, including apprenticeships.

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party)

I’m very proud to represent the Green Party in Pallion. If elected, I’ll work hard to represent your interests.

As a resident of the ward, I have first-hand experience of its problems. Fly-tipping and rubbish blight our streets.

Though I welcome the return of free collections for bulky items – whichthe Green Party has long argued for – more needs to be done.

We need pride in our environment and so I would work with the community to improve back lanes with greenery and suitable decoration – this has worked well in other areas.

I would also campaign for a 20mph speed limit in all residential areas to reduce speeding traffic, making our streets safer.

I have extensive experience of representing the interests of young people through my employment at Sunderland College.

I would use this experience to ensure the council hear the voices of the people of Pallion loud and clear.

Karen Noble (Labour Party)

I have lived in Ford Estate for over 40 years, and I manage one of the biggest charities based in Pallion.

Working and living in the community gives me a unique understanding of the issues our residents face.

This includes cost of living crisis, environmental issues, anti-social behaviour, and rogue landlords.

I am tired of seeing the same old churned out excuses of why things do not getdone.

I get things done! I actively seek solutions and through my community work Ibring much needed funding, projects, and services to those who live in our city.

As a councillor I will make our area cleaner, greener, and safer by working inpartnership with organisations including the council and police.

