Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the Southwick ward

(Clockwise from top left) Michael Butler, Hélder Costa, Emma Cutting and Paul Watt. No image provided for Liam Ritchie.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Southwick ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Michael Butler (Labour Party)

I was born and have lived in Southwick all my life and have been honoured to serve you as the councillor for Southwick, Carley Hill, Marley Pots, Monkwearmouth and off-Newcastle Road for the last four years.

I promised when I was elected that no one would fight harder or shout louder for our community and I’ve made sure I kept that promise.

We’ve got £750k worth of improvements to Thompson Park, I helped save two community centres in our area that were set to close and I’ve been working hard to improve health and well-being in Southwick, wanting to see more activities and opportunities available to residents young and old.

I want to continue working hard for everyone in our Southwick area, so please vote for me on Thursday 4th May.

Hélder Costa (Liberal Democrat)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Emma Cutting (Green Party)

I live in Southwick and would be proud to represent this ward. As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip, and could better represent the voices of residents.

We need practical solutions which help people with the rising cost of living.

I would campaign for a regional strategy to take public transport back into public control, making it cheaper and providing services residentsneed. This has been done in other parts of the UK.

Home insulation programmes would help cut bills and carbon emissions as would council investment in renewable energy schemes. Thesemeasures would create good quality, local jobs.

Our young people are being failed by the government. I would campaign for more investment in youth services.

Greens do politics differently. We believe in cooperation and consensus, not opposition for the sake of opposition.

Make a positive change to your community by voting Green.

Liam Ritchie (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

I live in Southwick ward and work locally. Sunderland city centre, including parts of our ward, is being transformed by government funding.

The new railway station, the new arena, Culture House, the Riverside development on the Vaux site and new transport investment are all thanks to the Conservatives in government.

But it is hard not to feel that Southwick is forgotten about, with unsafe streets, fly-tipping and dog mess everywhere.

On top of all that, the Air Show has been cancelled – depriving local residents of a fun day out with their families.

Vote Conservative, so that we can experience real change here in Southwick.

Paul Watt (Reform UK)

I have lived in Southwick for the past 16 years and know the issues we experience in our area.

I wish to see our area flourish and be turned around, and for issues we have become accustomed to being resolved.

For too long we have suffered with ASB issues and a general lack of cleanliness in the area, if elected I would promise to address this.

I am also an avid campaigner for the Maritime Sunderland project, and wish to bring this about to ensure the economic prosperity that this project would bring to the city and its people both long and short term.