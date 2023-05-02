Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the St Chad's ward

(Clockwise from top left) Scott Burrows, Graham Hurst, Dominic McDonough and Martin Old. No picture provided for Anthony Usher.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Chad’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Scott Burrows (Green Party)

Is local democracy working for you? Do your current local councillors and council truly represent your best interests?

Vote for me, Scott Burrows, and the Green Party in May for me to fight on your behalf for your local issues.

The Green Party believes in protecting our green spaces and greenbelt. Supporting our local communities with their individual needs. Promoting economic regeneration and supporting a fairer living wage in our city.

With the current cost of living and climate crisis, we would invest in homeinsulation programmes, improve provisions for affordable and sustainable housing, improve recycling, increase allotment space, and create greener and cleaner streets.

I believe in a local council, run in the best interests of the residents, and held accountable for all its decisions.

Not just accepting the status quo and toeing the party line. Make your vote count! Vote for Scott Burrows in the upcoming local elections.

Graham Hurst (Reform UK)

I care about Sunderland; always have done. I was born in Hendon and now live in Middle Herrington, on and off I’ve lived and worked overseas whilst maintaining my home and family connections in the city.

I’ve witnessed and experienced a variety of different cultures that have enabled me to establish an informed opinion of what makes for a greatenvironment to live and work in.

I want to work towards delivering a city that the people of Sunderland can be proud of in the knowledge that decisions should always be made for all of the right reasons.

These decisions must be in the interest of the residents of Sunderland first and foremost, and this will always be my priority.

Dominic McDonough (Conservative Party)

Over the last four years, I have been working hard for our community, never taking local people for granted and standing up as a strong voice for residents.

I have got things done, led campaigns and been there for residents when they needed me.

Some of my proudest achievements include saving our green spaces in Herrington and Farringdon, funding a community ranger to keep our streets clean, getting more CCTV for our community, ensuring that fly tipping is tackled, getting investment for new and improved play areas for our kids and working with police to tackle speeding in our area.

If you re-elect me as your councillor I can promise that I will continue to be here throughout the year, not just at election time and I will continue to bang the drum for our community and keep residents updated.

Martin Old (Labour Party)

Sunderland’s impressive regeneration programme shows what Labour can achieve.

We have kept your council tax the lowest in the North East whilst simultaneously transforming the city centre and seafront.

Labour’s vision of a vibrant modern Sunderland is taking shape, but St. Chad’s needs a strong Labour voice on the council to ensure that our community is at the heart of the decision-making.

With 40 years’ experience as a teacher, lecturer, and A-level examination manager, I will provide that strong voice.

One of my first jobs will be to secure “village green” status for West Park so we have a beautiful, managed open space to hand on to future generations.

Because I was born and still live in St. Chad’s, I want to see Farringdon, Lakeside and Herrington thrive, therefore I will donate 20% of my councillor’sallowances to local charities and good causes.

Labour: we’ve been levelling up since 1900.

Anthony Usher (Liberal Democrat)

(No picure provided)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.