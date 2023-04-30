Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the Shiney Row ward

(Clockwise from top left) Thomas Mower, Michael Peacock, David Snowdon and Richard Vardy. Other candidates did not submit a picture to be used.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Shiney Row ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lynsey Gibson (Independent)

(No statement or picture provided)

Thomas Mower (Green Party)

As a Green Party candidate, I stand for tackling poverty, social and health inequalities and the climate and ecological crises.

I believe everyone has a right to secure, well-paid employment, freehealthcare delivered quickly, a quality education, and access to nature.

Working for a local environmental and community charity, I see how quality time outdoors can support people’s health and wellbeing.

If elected, I would do everything possible to protect our local green spaces from development, and ensure they are managed for public good – giving people access to nature, reducing climate risks, and providing space for nature to thrive.

I would do this by pushing for our council to declare an ecological emergency, and to implement plans which thoroughly respond to the climate and nature crises we are facing – creating a safe and sustainable future for us all.

Michael Peacock (Liberal Democrat)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Shiney Row and Penshaw which are often forgotten about by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Morgan Proud (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

I am putting myself forward for election in Shiney Row because I have links to the area and wish to see the area and the wider city change for the better.

I understand the needs of the people, and have spent time working with residents across the city and understand their needs.

Our city needs change, change that has not been delivered in recent years.

For instance the ‘Maritime Sunderland’ project would bring economic prosperity to the city and its residents both now and for future generations, and the other local plans in our manifesto have been widely praised by residents up and down the city.

David Snowdon (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Having lived and worked the vast majority of my life in the Shiney Row ward, I am seeking re-election mindful of a very strange last few years.

As a charity worker in Shiney Row I know first hand how our communities are dealing with unprecedented public health and economic challenges with the rising costs of fuel, food, mortgages and rents.

As a serving school governor with 20+ years of experience I know that many parent feel additional stress especially when their child need additional support, I will be their champion.

For my part I will strive to ensure that Shiney Row Ward gets an equitable share of the ever- reducing council budget and that the council tax charge for this ward remains the lowest in the North East.

That’s why I’m asking for your vote #VoteSnowdon.

Richard Vardy (Conservative Party)

I live locally and have previous experience as a councillor in the constituency. Shiney Row is often forgotten about by Sunderland Council.

We need to see more investment in Herrington Country Park which has been neglected.

Protecting green space is important to local people – but under this council, we’re losing more of it from our community to developers and we did not consent to this.

Speeding, off-road biking and drug dealing all need a strong, local champion to tackle them.

Our council tax continues to increase, while the council also continues to pay the rent on City Hall, the £42,000-a-year cost of the council’s chauffeur-driven cars and for catering at meetings.

The Conservatives have proposed ending this wasteful spending. If we vote the same way, things will continue as they are.