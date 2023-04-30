Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the St Michael's ward

(Clockwise from top left) John Appleton, Chris Eynon, Adele Graham-King and Chris Smith. No picture provided for Colin Wilson.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Michael’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

John Appleton (Green Party)

The cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency are issues that are affecting people the world over, but these are issues that need to be tackled locally as well as globally.

With a Green voice on the council, we’re in a stronger position to face these issues.

Improvements in public transport, cleaner streets and better recycling will help us to stave off the impact of climate change.

More affordable housing, better home insulation and a Universal Basic Income will help the people of Sunderland to live with more comfort and less worry about the future.

These are all aspects of Green Party policy with which I believe I can make a positive difference for Sunderland.

Vote for a fairer, greener community on May 4th – vote Green!

Chris Eynon (Reform UK)

I am a local resident and have lived in Sunderland my entire life. But after witnessing major failures from the two big parties both locally and nationally I think the time has come for an alternative.

Sunderland Council are letting Ashbrooke, Hill View and Grangetown down majorly. Unlike other parties, I am not subject to a party whip meaning I will truly work for YOU the resident, rather than a Westminster Party.

If elected, I will be a strong opposition voice on the council and push to have major issues that affect our city put to a public referendum rather than imposed on us by an out of touch executive.

I will fight to bring back the Sunderland Airshow and push to have money spent on frontline services and leisure facilities for young people, rather than vanity projects.

Reform UK have a local manifesto that unapologetically puts Sunderland first.

Adele Graham-King (Conservative Party)

I’ve lived in St Michael’s Ward since 1999, now with my family and two children.

I’ve worked closely with incumbent councillors who have done an amazing job for many years and, as Peter Wood stands down, I want to step up and continue to impact on, and improve the lives of residents across Ashbrooke, Tunstall, Hill View and Grangetown.

I’m closely connected to our community, being actively involved in important local activities from fundraising, to planning applications, parking issues and anti-social behaviour problems.

I understand the challenges we face trying to make our streets safer, happier, and better places to live in the city that I love.

If you support me on Thursday 4th May, I promise to continue to work with local police, take action on speeding, school parking safety, road health, litter bins and free parking permits for residents – which the council recently rejected.

Chris Smith (Labour Party)

I’m a firm believer that people should earn your vote. I’ve worked hard for three years for my neighbours in this community.

I’ve helped Gentoo residents get the repairs they deserve, I’ve helped kids get into music, built a hedgehog sanctuary, cleaned out the full stream in Backhouse Park, raised thousands for a defibrillator outside the Ivy House are just some of the things I’ve done for this community.

The current Tory councillors have been promising improvements for years. I know from talking to the residents on the doorstep, things haven’t changed.

Vote for the person that’s willing to fight for this community to improve the playpark, to improve opportunities for young people, to improve the safety on the roads and reduce speeding.

I’ve shown how committed I am and with your vote I can make these things happen. Vote for change. Vote Labour.

Colin Wilson (Liberal Democrat)

(No picure provided)

I am fed up to the back teeth with Sunderland Council’s bosses who have letAshbrooke, Hill View and Grangetown down.

For too long, they have run the council without any effective opposition. They waste council tax payers’ money on pet projects whilst vital local services always lose out.

Labour’s council bosses haven’t cut their allowances and expenses enough – although they have cut basic services needed to repair our roads and keep our streets clean.

