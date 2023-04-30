Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the St Peter's ward

(Clockwise from top left) Rachel Featherstone, John Lennox, Josh McKeith, David Newey and Keith Samme.

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Peter’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party)

We can’t carry on with politics as usual. It’s not working, and yet that’s all that the main parties will offer.

Green policies offer real solutions to the cost-of-living crisis and the climate and ecological emergencies.

As a councillor, I would seek to initiate a comprehensive retrofitting and home insulation programme to tackle damp housing and cut both bills and carbon emissions.

St Peter’s needs better public transport routes and I would push for a more integrated and affordable system.

I would campaign for Sunderland to be a trial site for Universal Basic Income. Trials elsewhere suggest this is an effective and cost-efficient way to create jobs and significantly reduce poverty.

I would also push the council to declare an ecological emergency and make sure they remember their promises on climate action.

Vote for a brighter, more sustainable future on May 4th – vote Green!

John Lennox (Liberal Democrat)

I have lived locally for almost 60 years and first stood for election here in 1973 (when Sunderland won the cup!).

We can make Sunderland better. I share local people’s concerns about policing, speeding, litter and fly-tipping and the future of the NationalGlass Centre.

I am unhappy with the council wasting tax-payers money on vanity projects like the new City Hall offices instead of concentrating on issues which affectlocal people.

Money would be better spent on improving services and fixing the basics like pot-holes, parking and anti-social behaviour.

Local people have been taken for granted for far too long by a council which doesn’t listen or respond to the worries of local people.

People in Sunderland deserve better and Liberal Democrats demand better.

As councillor I will be accessible, active and alert to the needs of people in the community.

Josh McKeith (Conservative Party)

I live in the ward and I’m active all year round, not just at election time.

Over the last four years, I’ve secured investment in Roker Park, in road improvements and in stopping speeding.

I was the first councillor in Tyne and Wear to successfully initiate a Northumbria Police Trigger Point, to declare an emergency response to anti-social behaviour.

I’m working with residents to tidy up the mess caused by Grain [broadband provider]. I’m leading the campaign to save the National Glass Centre site.

But there is more to do – which is why I am seeking re-election.

Working as part of a strong, local team, I oppose increases to council tax, wasteful spending on chauffeur-driven cars for councillors and increases to allowances.

Residents know I will stand up for their best interests, not the council’s interests.

On 4th May, vote for a councillor who lives here and is here for you.

David Newey (Labour and Co-operative Party)

St Peter’s ward needs new leadership.

In our parks, our streets, our roads – you have told me you want more from your councillors.

If you elect me on May 4th, I will lead on dealing with anti-social behaviour. Many of you have told me is a problem that you deal with every day. I’ve already taken steps to improve it – now I need you to elect me so I can get this work done.

I’ll make sure you have the day-to-day things done. Potholes fixed. Streets cleaned. Things that matter.

But then big improvements – we should have better facilities for our children. I know that as a dad myself.

I will be visible, in touch, and on hand – leading the way in St Peter’s.

Keith Samme (Reform UK)

I have lived in Sunderland since 1986. Before I retired I was the district manager of the Cooperative Insurance Society.

After I retired I served on several health committees and gained knowledge of the local NHS and the local political scene.

I joined Reform UK because I feel that UK politics both national and local are broken and the current parties have no connection with the average man in the street.