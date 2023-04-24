Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Barnes ward have to say:

(L to R) Top: Alan Bilton, Tim Ellis-Dale, Ehthesham Haque. Bottom: Kevin Leonard and Mark Tyers

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Alan Bilton (Reform UK)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I live and work in Barnes and see the issues we face from litter and anti-social behaviour each day. I want to change the area I live in for the better.

Labour have run Sunderland for over 50 years while the Conservatives have failed to oppose them effectively even voting with them on issues like making Sunderland a City of Sanctuary for asylum seekers.

As your councillor I would oppose the City of Sanctuary status and work with residents and the police to tackle issues like shoplifting.

The Conservatives are in disarray with daily issues nationally and locally, they just bicker and suffer constant defections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would also be happy to support the ‘Maritime Sunderland’ project alongside the recent published manifesto.

Tim Ellis-Dale (Liberal Democrats)

I have lived in High Barnes nearly all my life. The people of Barnes, Plains Farm, Humbledon and Eden Vale have been particularly let down.

Our roads are in need of resurfacing, our beautiful park suffers from antisocial behaviour, and our back lanes have a serious rubbish problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also often feel that our part of Sunderland loses out when compared to other parts of the city.

We have very few amenities, businesses and leisure facilities: this needs to change.

While Labour offers more of the same and the Conservatives are imploding, vote for change and vote Lib Dem in Barnes.

Ehthesham Haque (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m proud to be the Labour candidate in Barnes ward this year as I’m passionate about our area.

I’m a local lad, went to local schools, live off Chester Road and have great memories growing up in this area.

I’m passionate about Barnes and ensuring it remains a fantastic place to live, while speaking up for residents who want to see improvements.

Our area needs new councillors and new direction to make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m asking you to vote for change in Barnes to ensure we have a seat at the table to sort out fly-tipping and littering in back lanes, anti-social behaviour, and our roads – from speeding and traffic to parking and potholes.

Barnes is a brilliant place to live but it could be better if we had a councillor with the drive and determination to make positive change happen.

Vote Labour on May 4 to Build a Better Barnes.

Kevin Leonard (Conservative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I live in Barnes ward with my family.

After 20 years’ service in the Royal Navy, I’m looking to serve you as your local councillor.

Living here, I know the problems we face – and I have a plan to resolve them.

Fix the roads. Stop speeding. Cut crime. Cleaner, safer streets. End parking problems. These are my priorities for High Barnes, Plains Farm, Humbledon, Springwell and Eden Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After years of neglect, the Barnes Conservatives are making great progress right across the ward.

But if we change course now, all that progress will be at risk. Let’s stick with the team we can trust.

Elect me so I can join the team that is making our community a better place to live.

I will never take you for granted or let you down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a councillor who lives here and who loves here, back me on Thursday May 4.

Mark Tyers (Green Party)

Barnes is where I live, work and volunteer.

With over 500 English councillors, the Green Party has the experience and expertise to tackle many of the problems we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, I will listen and respond to residents’ concerns, and I will work with (and, when necessary, challenge) my council colleagues to:

– Roll out a city-wide home insulation programme which will help reduce winter fuel bills, cut carbon emissions and create new jobs.– Invest in youth and community organisations to help our isolated and vulnerable young people and adults to lead more fulfilling and purposeful lives.– Support and promote local food growers to make us less reliant on increasingly unstable and costly food imports (we need more community food gardens and more allotments).