Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates for Washington South

(Clockwise from top left) Joanne Chapman, Deborah Lorraine, Peter Noble, Sean Terry, Robert Welsh.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington South ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Joanne Chapman (Labour Party)

I am delighted to stand for the Labour and Co-operative party in my home ward of Washington South.

As an active volunteer in the community and a local school governor, I am truly passionate about where I live and after discussions with residents, I would like to set forward my priorities for the area:

I will ensure residents have access to community hubs across the ward offering various activities and targeted youth provisions, working alongside and on behalf of residents at all times.

I will continue to campaign for further CCTV to cover village centre’s, bus links and fly-tipping hotspots.

Working with Washington Area Committee to ensure we continue to have access to funding for tree maintenance, potholes and updated facilities.

We work year-round conducting regular door knocking to understand your priorities as residents. A vote for me will ensure your voice will be heard.

Deborah Lorraine (Reform UK)

I am born and bred in Sunderland, and I have lived in Oxclose for over 30 years, so I am very aware of the concerns and issues within the area.

It is amazing to see the support from my friends, family and neighbours during my campaign.

I have recently retired from the NHS after almost 40 years of service, and I am 100% committed to working for the residents of Washington South and the wider area, aided by the implementation of the Washington Town Council, plans that I am all too happy to support.

I have grown tired of the current options on the ballot and wish to provide the people of our area better alternative to bring real change and investment to our area.

Peter Noble (Conservative Party)

I’ve lived in Washington all my life and, for the last 21 years, in Ayton.

For two years I’ve been reporting and resolving many issues that matter to you. I’ve volunteered my time to support elderly and vulnerable residents and have campaigned to improve our communities.

I also volunteer as a trustee and treasurer at a charity for young people here in Washington.

If elected on 4th May, I will fight for safer roads, reductions in anti-social behaviour and better maintenance of our green spaces and trees.

I oppose frivolous spending by Sunderland Council on a chauffeur-driven car service for leading Labour councillors, costing taxpayers £42,000 a year.

The money from this and other vanity projects would be much better spent on things that bring real benefit to residents across our community.

If elected I will be accessible to residents, offering monthly ward surgeries across Ayton, Lambton, Oxclose and Rickleton.

Sean Terry (Liberal Democrat)

I live in Washington and work locally as an ICT technician, and I’m standing to give a voice to those who want an alternative to the Labour-run Council.

The Lib Dems on Sunderland Council have been the loudest political force over the past few years – campaigning to cut allowances and expenses, and to protect basic services.

Ayton, Lambton, Oxclose and Rickleton deserve better. If you want a change to the current council who waste our money and don’t listen to local people vote Liberal Democrat.

Robert Welsh (Green Party)

Many areas of the ward, especially around schools, suffer with parking issues and congestion.

If I am elected, I will promote active travel by improving the maintenance of footpaths, enhancing cycling routes and seeking funding for ‘walking buses’ for school pupils.

I will also campaign to protect green spaces and support projects that promote community engagement, particularly for young peopleand pensioners.

I will push the council to introduce proportional representation to create a fairer council – everyone’s vote should count. We need good quality, affordable, insulated homes.

I willprioritise the repurposing of empty properties and building on brownfield sites.