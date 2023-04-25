Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Houghton ward have to say:

(L-R) Top: Sharon Boddy, Juliana Heron, Steve Holt Bottom: Alyson Kordbarlag, Craig Morrison, Donna Thomas.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Sharon Boddy (Liberal Democrats)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for communities in Houghton which often get forgotten by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Juliana Heron (Labour Party)

I have had the honour to represent Houghton ward as your councillor for the past 8 years.

I am a Trustee of Keiper Trust and a board member of the YMCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been involved with residents on a number of planning applications and been their voice at the planning meeting to put the residents’ case forward and will do in the future.

I work closely with a number of residents groups and have been a strongvoice to help them and arrange meetings face-to-face with the officers of the council and will do in the future, if I‘m elected I will always speak up for the residents.

I hold two ward surgeries per month, in Fence Houses and Houghton Library.

To have a strong voice and work with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vote for your Labour candidate.

Juliana Heron

Steve Holt (Reform UK)

I have lived and worked in and around Sunderland for 35 years, working as a mixture of self- employed and other lines of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to residents in the city, socially and professionally, the message is clear that Sunderland council have lost the support of those they claim to represent.

I’m retired now but when I worked the people were always in control – this council seems to have different ideas and want to control the electorate.

If I am elected to be a Reform councillor for Houghton I would seek to give the residents value for their money and listen to their needs, that’s what a councillor should focus on.

A fresh approach to our city is exactly what our city needs, and I hope Reform can bring about these changes be that as the opposition or as the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyson Kordbarlag (Green Party)

As a Green councillor, secure, sustainable housing would be one of my priorities.

In Sunderland, around 8,200 homes are empty while people, particularly the elderly and disabled, are on waiting lists.

I would make use of compulsory purchase orders to ensure that homes are not empty for more than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also need plans for new-build eco-efficient housing, to ensure that everyone has a decent home that they’re happy to live in.

I would push for speed limits of 20 mph in all residential areas to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians and ensure that road resurfacing was carried out in all areas – not just the wealthier parts of the city.

Litter is a problem, and I would make sure vandal-proof, separated public-use bins for general waste and recycled materials are provided where they are actually needed.

Keep our streets clean and our green spaces green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Morrison (Conservative Party)

I live in the area and work locally as a bus driver.

Sunderland Council spends £42,000 a year on a chauffeur-driven fleet of cars for the Labour Mayor and executive.

This is an abuse of taxpayers’ money that local Conservatives campaigned to end. I’d happily tell them which bus to get!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our council tax is going up to pay for excessive council spending that is hard to justify.

Houghton residents need action here to tackle off-road bikes, clean the streets and stop speeding – not more lavish spending on luxury cars and catering bills at City Hall.

That is why we need to vote for a strong Conservative opposition: Labour will run the council after May regardless, but by voting Conservative, there will be a vocal team there to hold them to account.

Vote Conservative and make sure the people increasing and spending your council tax are held to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Thomas (Independent)

Community and especially the residents, traders and services within it are my passion.

My belief is local councillors’ priority should be to represent the community they serve rather than a party they are affiliated to.

Our communities deserve councillors to strongly represent them at Sunderland City Council about relevant local issues and concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I support a referendum for the return of Houghton Town Council as I strongly believe local people should have much more of an input in their communities.

I am a director of Houghton-le-Spring Residents CIC located in The Old Rectory.

We facilitate ‘kids in the park’ free family fundays, totally funded from the community.

I sit on the board of trustees of the Hetton Town Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am also a Hetton Town Councillor and truly admire the transparency/public participation and service it delivers by unpaid councillors.