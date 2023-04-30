Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates for Washington East

(Clockwise from top left) Lynda Alexander, Michal Chantkowski, Hilary Johnson and Fiona Miller. No image provided for Richard Bond.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington East ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lynda Alexander (Reform UK)

Living in Washington I, like many others, believe it has been badly let down by the current council.

Washington deserves a stronger voice representing them. I personally fully support the Reform UK plans to give Washington its own town council. We should devolve local decision-making to the area.

A town council will see local democracy working for the people of Washington.

Washington East needs councillors who will work for residents all year round not just at election time.

I think our current local councillors do not truly represent residents’ best interests, putting party politics before people.

I will work for and with the people of Washington to ensure economic prosperity and that Washington receives the investment it has gone years without.

Richard Bond (Liberal Democrat)

(No picture provided)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the Council fighting for a fair deal for Washington which has been neglected by council bosses for too long.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party)

For the last 12 years I have worked with the local community on a number of projects focusing on health and wellbeing, employability and culture.

I believe Washington would benefit from Green policies such as proper funding for accessible and sustainable public transport (including a Metro link), home insulation (to cut energy bills) and better waste management.

Our council’s record on recycling is appalling and I would seek to improve thisand reduce the costs poor management currently incurs.

Residents’ views on these issues are too often ignored by the current Labour council – this is why we need a new Washington Town Council to bring local government closer to the people.

If elected, I will use my skills and experience for you, making sure that Washington East is connected, supported, and respected.

Hilary Johnson (Conservative Party)

I live on Teal Farm and I’m actively involved in residents’ associations and community groups.

Washington is forgotten by Sunderland Council – we need a town council so we can get a better deal for Washington.

As plans are developed to extend the Tyne and Wear Metro, I’ll ensure local people are involved in the process to install a new metro station in the ward.

I’ll end speeding problems, invest more in road repairs, and deliver tidier streets.

At council level, I’ll vote against increases to your council tax and to reverse the increases to allowances recently brought in.

We do not need to spend £42,000 a year on a chauffeur-driven car service for the council.

Lets spend that on our priorities instead. The Conservatives will scrutinise how your money is spent and the people who spend it. Back me for an effective opposition on the council.

Fiona Miller (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I have lived in Barmston bringing up my family and have been active as a volunteer for over thirty years and a school governor for eleven years.

I have been honoured to represent Washington East since 2011. My priorities are to ensure that services are accessible, and support is there for you and your family.

I will continue to support Washington Area Committee’s plan for residents to receive better services. I enjoy working with our voluntary and community sector delivering activities and support for all in our community.