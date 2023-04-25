Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hetton ward have to say:

(L to R) Top: Ian Ellis, David Geddis, Rachel Lowe Bottom: Iain Scott, Connor Sinclair, Sam Woods-Brass

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Ian Ellis (Liberal Democrat)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Hetton, Easington Lane and East Rainton which often get forgotten about by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

David Geddis (Independent)

I am currently Mayor of Hetton Town Council which is a majority independent council and the only town council in the city of Sunderland.

In the last year alone we have given to local groups and organisations while not increasing the [town council’s] precept by a single penny.

Community is at the heart of everything I stand for.

I am on the boards of ELCAP, trustee and chairman [for] The Culture for Hetton who erected the Ray Lonsdale mining statue in the centre of Hetton, [I’m] on the 3 Together Big Local decision-making panel who are replacing Moorsley Hut.

If elected I will continue to work on your behalf to improve and enhance our town.

As an independent councillor, I answer to you alone and not any political group. .

Rachel Lowe (Green Party)

As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip – I would be free to speak for you!

I already work hard to improve our area. This year, I have reported potholes and uncollected bins and have asked for broken signs to be fixed.

If I am elected, I can do more. Speeding traffic is an issue in parts of the ward, so I would push for speed limits of 20mph in those areas.

I work in mental health services, I know how our environment affects our wellbeing.

I would work hard to improve the quality of our streets and back lanes and fight to preserve our green spaces.

The cost-of-living crisis is affecting all of us.

I would campaign for investment in community renewable energy schemes to reduce bills and carbon emissions while creating new jobs.

Vote for a better future for Hetton – vote Green!

Iain Scott (Labour and Co-operative Party)

It has been an honour to serve as your local councillor for the Hetton ward over the last year and a half.

As your councillor, I’ve worked tirelessly for the betterment of the Hetton ward and providing support to our residents.

During this time, I have had a part in delivering significant investment to our ward too.

It’s my pledge to you, our residents, to continue this work if re-elected and to continue being a strong voice for Hetton and to continue to support you whenever called upon.

Vote Iain Scott for Labour on May 4.

Connor Sinclair (Conservative Party)

Sunderland Council spends £42,000 a year on chauffeur-driven cars for councillors.

It has increased councillors’ allowances this year. It has cancelled the much-loved International Air Show.

At the same time, it has also put up your council tax – so you are paying for this.

People in Hetton deserve better than this – they need an independent minded councillor who is local and who will stand up for them.

Only with a strong local champion will the council deliver on people’s priorities, rather than politicians’ priorities.

Don’t vote for more of the same – vote for change in Hetton on Thursday, May 4.

Sam Woods-Brass (Reform UK)

It is a prestigious honour standing for election to represent my local ward.

I have supported my local community from behind the scenes for many years in one form or another.

I hope to serve as a conduit for communities to rebuild, regrow and reform.

As a strong supporter of families, I feel that our neighbourhoods are just that.

A vote for Reform in my area is a promise of candour, a promise of support and a promise of family.

I hope to be a familiar voice, that speaks for the people without any outside influence or corruption.