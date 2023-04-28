(L to R) TOP: Helen Douglas, Janice Ellis, Micheal Harker Bottom: Lindsey Leonard, Tony Thompson

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Ryhope ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Helen Douglas (Conservative Party)

I’ve been out speaking to Ryhope, Grangetown and Leechmere residents and I know things need to change.

There has been little action on road safety, nothing to stop speeding, the streets are still lined with litter, and developers are changing the character of our area.

We don’t expect perfection – but we do want progress, and we aren’t seeing it at present.

If I’m elected, we’ll open a community café in the village and create a village design statement, to protect local heritage.

As your councillor, I’ll invest in road repairs, introduce safer crossing points, and get more street cleaning programmes.

More of the same won’t do – so lets vote for positive change.

Ryhope Ward is a two-horse race. Vote Conservative to deliver the change we need.

P.s. If elected, I commit to serving as a Conservative – I will not betray the trust of residents and defect to another party.

Janice Ellis (Liberal Democrats)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Micheal Harker (Green Party)

I’m standing as a Green candidate in Ryhope because we deserve better – two of the three current councillors have switched parties mid-term.

Green councillors are not subject to a party whip, so I can represent you and your interests in the council chamber.

If elected, I will protect the green spaces that we value.

I will campaign for a regional strategy to take public transport back into public control, making it cheaper and providing services residents need.

This has been very successful in other parts of the country.

I will push for safer and well-maintained streets, roads and cycle paths, making travel safer for everyone.

To cut bills, I will argue for a comprehensive home insulation programme and investment in community owned renewable energy.

Ryhope deserves more and I will work hard all year round to make this a great place to live.

Vote Green on May 4!

Lindsey Leonard (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I have put myself forward for election as I am passionate about Ryhope ward and the local community.

I have a proven track record of going the extra mile for our community.

As a trustee of a local charity, I have volunteered in and coordinated many events to raise funds, to support the community.

I intend to continue this work, but as a councillor I can do this better for the whole ward’s benefit.

Having worked in environmental health for over 20 years, I want to use my skills and experience to improve the environment for residents.

I will work towards reducing dog fouling, fly tipping and derelict buildings.

I will also tackle anti-social behaviour by increasing the offer to young people in the area.

I promise to help and support all residents throughout the ward.

A vote for me is a vote for a committed, active and effective local councillor.

Tony Thompson (Reform UK)

I’m excited to be running for local council for Ryhope ward.

I have lived in Ryhope for the past fifteen years and Sunderland all my life, I am passionate about our city and am committed to making a positive impact in our community.

From walking the ward recently and speaking to residents I see how strong the values are and I want to deliver on the issues that have been raised.

This is my first time standing for election but this is my home, I wouldbe honoured to have your vote and support in this election.