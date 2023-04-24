Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Castle ward have to say:

(L to R) Top: Paul Burke, Peter Middleton Bottom: Stephen Foster and Gary Ogle

:: Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Paul Burke (Conservative Party)

Once again this year, our council tax has increased, but what do we have to show for it?

Increased councillors’ allowances. Cancellation of the Air Show. Chauffeur-driven cars for councillors. Massive rents for the new City Hall – paid for by you.

These were all part of the council’s ‘pay more, get less’ budget and they are the wrong priorities for our city.

We need a dramatic change in leadership within Sunderland – and the Conservatives have a plan to deliver it.

We have presented a fully-costed budget which increases spending on road repairs, offers a lower rate of council tax and outlines a route to bringing back the Air Show – at no cost to the taxpayer.

If you want to see this kind of change in Sunderland, vote for it. Vote Conservative.

Mia Coupland (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing [around] £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Stephen Foster (Labour Party)

I am once again, pleased to be standing again as the Labour candidate in the Castle ward for 2023.

I have lived and raised my family in the Castle ward for almost 42 years andhave the local knowledge and passion to represent and support our community.

I have had a long voluntary involvement in the community through local groupssuch as Castletown Neighbourhood Action Group, St Bede’s at Town EndFarm and many years with the Hylton Castle restoration project.

Therefore, I respectfully would like to ask for your support to represent you as your councillor in the Castle ward for a further term in the 2023 local elections.

Peter Middleton (Reform UK)

I am a local Sunderland man who is campaigning for the return of the maritime industry to Sunderland.

Reform UK are the only local party to offer a comprehensive and feasible plan named ‘Maritime Sunderland’, to help return the maritime industry to Sunderland and take advantage of the estimated 300% increase in global trade by 2050 (Global Trade Outlook) bringing thousands of jobs.

Further, if elected I would push to cut council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ bloatedallowances.

The council has let people down for too long.

Vote for change in Castle, vote Reform UK.

Gary Ogle (Green Party)

Castle has been neglected for too long. With beautiful green spaces and a strong community spirit, it should be a great place to live.

If elected, I will work hard all year round to ensure that it is.

I will campaign for more, and more frequent, affordable public transport links.

Other regions in the UK have taken bus services into public hands and been able to provide the services that residents need.

We can do the same here. I will act on rising energy costs by pushing for a comprehensive home insulation scheme and investment in community owned renewable energy schemes.

This will cut bills and provide good, lasting jobs. I will seek funding for youth services and activities and for better street maintenance.

As a Green, I am not subject to a party whip so can vote in your best interests.

