Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Doxford ward have to say:

(L to R) TOP: Heather Fagan, Dawn Hurst, Auburn Langley. Bottom: Andrew Rowntree, John Wiper.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Heather Fagan (Liberal Democrats)

It’s been an honour to serve the Doxford, Ryhope, Tunstall and Burdon areas as councillor for the past 4 years.

I have worked to make our area an ever better place to live.

I am still determined to fight for a better deal for our community fromSunderland Council – and to campaign against the council’s bad decisions and wasteful spending.

I haven’t just disappeared as soon as I got elected.

I’ve kept in touch with regular newsletters, have run campaigns and have been an active and visible part of our community.

I always make it my priority to get things done for local people and to help with problems – no matter how big or small.

Please re-elect me so I can keep fighting for our community.

Dawn Hurst (Reform UK)

I was born in Sunderland and have lived here my whole life.

I have also worked in the city all my life with sporadic overseas stays, but I always find myself returning home.

I have therefore seen the city go through many different phases and wish to see it flourish.

I know that if I am elected I can work to better serve the people of Doxford and that I can ensure the people of Sunderland are put first.

There are certain values I will always abide by, and if elected this will affect my entire term.

It is time for change, it is time for Reform.

Auburn Langley (Green Party)

New housing developments have expanded the population of Doxford, but services have not kept pace with this expansion.

Many parts of the ward are poorly served by public transport, particularlyon evenings and at weekends.

I will champion new routes with more frequent services.

This may ease some of the parking problems, but I will work with you to find additional solutions.

Doxford values its remaining green spaces, but they need better maintenance. I will push for action on this and seek extra funding for Neighbourhood Wardens to keep streets and parks safe.

I am keen to improve our council’s waste management. In Scotland, weekly food composting has been very successful.

I would campaign to introduce a similar scheme here. I will listen to your concerns and work with residents and local businesses to ensure your voices are heard.

For a councillor who will fight for you, vote Green!

Andrew Rowntree (Labour and Co-operative Party)

It is an honour to be the Labour and Co-operative candidate for the Doxford ward.

Every resident deserves to be able to open their front door and feel safe and able to enjoy where they live.

Issues such as anti-social behaviour, fly tipping and inconsiderate dogowners can greatly affect residents and have a real impact on their local environment.

I am committed to working co-operatively with organisations such as the council, Northumbria Police, Gentoo, and community groups to tackle these and other issues to bring lasting improvements within the Doxford ward.

As a director of a community interest company that works to reduce social isolation, I am passionate about supporting and encouraging community engagement and cohesion.

I believe that every resident within the communities of Doxford, Moorside, Hall Farm, Chapelgarth, Mill Hill, Tunstall and Ryhope Colliery deserve to be heard and be an integral part of this fantastic ward.

John Wiper (Conservative Party)

A retired police officer, I live locally and have a plan for our area.

The status quo isn’t working – we need change in Doxford and in our city.

We need strong local representation to stand up for us against developers, to ensure our bins do not go unemptied and to control speeding on our roads.

The council’s ‘pay more, get less’ budget delivered higher council tax, £42,000-a-year chauffeur-driven cars for councillors and enhanced allowances. This is not the right direction for our city.

That’s why we need a strong, Conservative opposition – so that those who are increasing our council tax and spending it are held to account.

