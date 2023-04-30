Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates for Washington Central

(Left to right) Audrey Jaitay, Beth Jones and Ray Moore. No image provided for Dean Hilton or Linda Wood.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington Central ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Dean Hilton (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

Washington deserves better, and together we can change these tired, old attitudes with dedication to the local people and not to that of any party.

Most of all I want to see accountability for our elected officials, Washington Central needs someone who will work for the people not another political activist.

We need to give control back to the people, that is why I support the Reform UK plans to give Washington its own town council.

Reform UK will deliver a referendum on a town council, which would devolve local decision-making to the local area.

A town council will see local democracy working for the people of Washington. For a councillor who will fight for you vote for Dean Hilton and vote for Reform.

Audrey Jaitay (Conservative Party)

I live in the ward and have a background in the engineering sector.

Residents of Washington want real change – and only the Conservatives can deliver that.

A Washington Town Council. More action on broken trees. Stopping speeding cars. Tackling crime. These are things that the Conservatives will deliver.

A vote for more of the same will deliver exactly that. End the neglect of Washington and vote for change. Vote Conservative.

Beth Jones (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Having lived in Washington all my life I am proud to be standing as the Labour and Co-operative candidate for Washington Central.

During my 20 years as an NHS Mental Health Nurse I have repeatedly seen how education, employment, safety, security and the cost of living impacts upon individual and community wellbeing.

I also actively support our community and heritage including helping to look after Glebe Pit Banner as part of my work with the Washington Banner Group.

Washington Central has so much to be proud of and I will work hard to try and make sure it is the best place to grow up in and grow old in.

If elected as councillor I promise to listen with empathy, act with transparency, and to bring my passion as Sunderland Labour delivers on our city manifesto.

Please help me to help you and vote Beth Jones on 4th of May!

Raymond Moore (Green Party)

At the moment, the rising cost-of-living is causing real distress to many households. As your councillor, I would make it my priority to reduce your bills.

I would do this by rolling out home insulation and community renewable energy schemes, cutting the cost of energy and creating good quality jobs.

Cheaper energy would also attract new investment to the area, boosting the economy.

In other regions, the cost of public transport has been reduced by taking bus services back into public control.

I would campaign for our region to do the same. Greens do things differently; we don’t have a party whip so we can vote in your best interests.

As your councillor, I would listen to your concerns, work with other councillors, and find solutions to your problems. If you want change, vote Green on May 4th.

Linda Wood (Liberal Democrat)