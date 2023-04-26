With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

(L to R) TOP: Neil Farrer, Susan Leishman BOTTOM: Justine Merton-Scott, John Joseph Usher

Here’s what candidates in the Redhill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Steven Dale (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Neil Farrer (Reform UK)

I was born in Sunderland and I have lived in Redhill for 16 years and have a lot of connections to the area.

I am passionate about our area and wish to see a positive change that will benefit the residents of Redhill.

I support the Maritime Sunderland project, and have had nothing but positive reactions from residents in response to our local manifesto.

From my campaign so far I have listened quite intently to the concerns of my fellow neighbours, and all too often they tell me the same things.

They are tired of being ignored and wish to see change, they wish to see Reform.

Susan Leishman (Conservative Party)

I am standing to become your local councillor because we need to stop Redhill from being failed by the council time and time again.

Our council tax increases every year, yet we only have worsening outcomes to show for it.

Cars speed down our streets, our roads and surfaces are in terrible condition and major attractions such as the Sunderland International Airshow are being stripped away.

My plan for Redhill is to get the basics right.

We need to make our roads safer by installing more traffic calming measures, making sure that basic services such as road resurfacing and street cleaning are delivered and giving people pride in their area by looking after our green spaces and bringing high profile events back to the local area.

Voting Conservative on Thursday, May 4, is the best way of making sure that Sunderland City Council delivers for Redhill.

Justine Merton-Scott (Green Party)

Green councillors are making a positive impact across the country, I believe I could make a big difference in Redhill.

We are not subject to party whips, so I could always vote in your best interests.

Energy prices are having a terrible impact on many residents – I would campaign for a home insulation programme that will cut costs, as well as carbon emissions, and create jobs.

I would also push the council to invest in community energy schemes that provide residents with low-cost energy from renewable sources.

These have been very successful in other parts of the UK.

Too often, our streets look neglected. I would make sure that litter is removed, and potholes repaired.

I would work with you to find solutions to anti-social behaviour. Above all, I will work hard all year round, keeping in regular contact and making sure your voices are heard in the council chamber.

John Joseph Usher (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I’m honoured to be selected as the Labour and Co-operative Partycandidate for Redhill.

It’s a privilege to represent our community and work with my Labour ward colleagues to ensure Redhill residents have the best service in Sunderland.

Sunderland born and bred, my political values come from an upbringing oncouncil estate through the 60s and 70s.

Our communities were left behind then and sadly, under thecurrent Tory Government, the same can be said now.

This is affecting us locally but working together we can achieve the bestpossible outcomes for our community.

This has resulted in a massive investment in Sunderland recentlyunder a Labour-run council.

Our local manifesto has many good practical policies developed withresidents such as the new free bulky waste collection service.

It also commits to further investment for additional CCTV and improving facilities in our green spaces and parks.