Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the St Anne's ward

(L to R) Simon Hughes, Catherine Hunter and Pam Mann. No picture provided by Elaine Rumfitt.

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Anne’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Simon Hughes (Green Party)

I live in St Anne’s, and, like most people, I worry about the rising cost-of-living, particularly the rise in energy prices.

As a councillor, I would push for a comprehensive home insulation scheme – the cheapest energy bill, with the lowest carbon emissions, is one you don’t have to pay because your home is so well-insulated.

I’m not a career politician, I’m an ordinary working man and I believe more needs to be done to support ordinary people.

That includes investing in an affordable, well- integrated public transport system to allow us to go about our lives.

Local bus services should be in public hands so councils can set routes and timetables, making sure services run where they’re needed, not where they make most money.

The Green Party believes in people led politics, if you vote for me, I will listen and take my lead from you, the residents.

Catherine Hunter (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I am honoured to be representing the Labour and Co-operative Party for St Anne’s. I’m a Sunderland lass born and bred, passionate about the community, friendly and a hardworking person with social integrity.

Our local manifesto has many good practical policies developed with residentsand it also commits to further investment for additional CCTV and improving facilities in our green spaces and parks we have also invested in warm spaces for vulnerable people to feel welcome in the community.

With your support I will be the voice for St Anne’s residents – I am here to help, serve and represent you.

Pam Mann (Conservative Party)

It has been an absolute pleasure to serve the residents of St. Anne’s for the last four years.

I have lived in the centre of our amazing and diverse ward for over thirty years, and I am proud that I have made many improvements during my term – including road repairs, Christmas lights and accessible play equipment for disabled children.

Living in Pennywell with my husband and our daughter who has complex needs has inspired me to stand up and make a difference in our community.

I have a strong voice and a passionate nature, coupled with my ability to communicate at all levels. Residents know I am on their side – not the council’s.

I enjoy being out in my community and working with voluntary and community groups.

It would be my honour to serve St. Anne’s for another term to continue my work to improve our community.

Elaine Rumfitt (Liberal Democrat)

(No picure provided)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.