(L to R) TOP: Martha Bradley, Ciera Hudspith, Keith Lakeman BOTTOM: Stephen O’Brien, Christine Reed

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Sandhill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Martha Bradley (Green Party)

I was born and brought up in Sunderland and care deeply about the city.

For Sunderland to thrive, we need to address the cost-of-living crisis and the climate and ecological emergencies.

I believe that the Green Party is the only party with the solutions to these problems.

We can cut costs and carbon emissions by rolling out a city-wide home insulation programme, investing in community owned renewable energy and taking public transport into public hands, providing affordable serviceswhere and when people need them.

We can improve biodiversity and food security by establishing market gardens, community orchards and more allotment space.

These initiatives will also create good quality, local jobs.

As your councillor, I will stay in touch by conducting ‘street surgeries’. I willcome to you and address your issues with litter, potholes, and anti-social behaviour promptly.

A Green vote is a vote for a fairer, greener community.

Ciera Hudspith (Reform UK)

As the party chairman for Reform UK in Sunderland, I am honoured to be able to stand for election in Sunderland.

Sunderland is the place I call home, and I have a lot of connections in my area.

If elected, I hope to be able to put the needs of the people of Sandhill first and not the needs of a political party.

I promise to push for better investment into our areas, for the approval of the ‘Maritime Sunderland’ project, and for more accountability from our elected officials.

From my time on the doorstep, too many people have told me theyare unhappy without being consulted on key issues, and we aim to change that.

Vote for Reform this May, and vote for change.

Keith Lakeman (Labour Party)

I will strive to become a Labour Party councillor to benefit local people and businesses to fulfil the potential of improving their area for the benefit of all.

To facilitate this, I became a director of our local academy school (Inspire Academy Farringdon).

I will work to become a councillor not just to help people within my local community but also the residents of Sunderland to provide the services and facilities they need and deserve.

My family has been involved in local industry in the shipyards with a strongconnection with unions and the Labour Party.

I believe I’ll be the best candidate for the Sandhill ward, I have great negotiating skills to facilitate change.

I will work towards promoting greater coverage of CCTV cameras to prevent fly tipping and anti-social behaviour in the ward and listen to people to take forward their points of view to take the appropriate action.

Stephen O’Brien (Liberal Democrats)

It has been an honour to be local councillor for Grindon, Hastings Hill, Springwell and Thorney Close over the past few years.

I believe actions speak louder than words – which is why I keep in touch with regular newsletters, always run campaigns to improve our area and knock on doors and speak to people all year round – not just turning up at election time like the others.

I am standing again in this year’s election because I want to keep being a strong opposition voice on Sunderland Council – fighting against bad decisions and wasteful spending by Labour bosses who run Sunderland Council.

Council bosses are wasting money and hiking council tax – but fail to invest in improving the basics in our area.

Please support me and the Liberal Democrats so I can keep working for a better deal for local people from Sunderland Council.

Christine Reed (Conservative Party)

The Sandhill ward has been neglected in recent years – and it is time for change.

The same roads still have the same speeding issues, there is still litter on the streets and our community is plagued by off-road bikes.

We need Northumbria Police to be more active in our community and for the council to take proper enforcement action against anti-social behaviour and illegal bikes.

Local Conservatives have a plan to make Sandhill ward a better place to live.

Only the Conservatives campaigned against the new Asda at the Broadway and to replace the roundabout there with lights.

Stop the bikes. Cleaner streets. End speeding and dangerous driving.