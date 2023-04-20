News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Sunderland council election candidate dies suddenly - voting due to be delayed in Hendon after sad news

A candidate who was due to stand in Sunderland’s local elections next month has died suddenly.

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

Syed Ali, a city resident, businessman and family man, was to stand in the Hendon ward for the Conservatives in the election, which is due to be held on Thursday May 4.

The Echo understands that he was 67 or 68 and that he passed away on Wednesday, April 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under election law, it is anticipated that the poll for the vacant seat will be postponed until a later date. Last year the council election in Copt Hill was postponed following the death of UKIP candidiate. The ward’s election was scheduled for May 5, 2022, but had to be put back to June 16.

The election in the council ward will be postponed following the death of Conservative candidate Syed Ali.The election in the council ward will be postponed following the death of Conservative candidate Syed Ali.
The election in the council ward will be postponed following the death of Conservative candidate Syed Ali.
Most Popular

Mr Ali came to the UK from Bangladesh as a child and was a great servant to the Muslim community.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre has paid tribute through their Facebook page, describing him as a “wise personality” and an “elder of our city”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Conservative Cllr Michael Dixon said: “It was really sad news when I was told of Syed’s death yesterday. We had been in regular contact and become friends since he joined the Conservative Party and I was his electoral agent when he stood as our candidate in Millfield and Hendon.

Sunderland's council elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 4.Sunderland's council elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 4.
Sunderland's council elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

“Syed was great company, interesting and humorous but also a very knowledgeable person, with our many conversations covering a wide variety of subjects both local and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was always very generous with his time for others, had many friends and will be much missed by those of us who had the great pleasure of knowing him. Sincere condolences to Syed’s family at this very difficult time for them.”

Cllr Michael Mordey, Labour representative for Hendon also paid tribute to Mr Ali, behalf of himself and fellow Hendon councillor Lynda Scanlan.

Read More
Sunderland council officer 'was second-highest earning council employee in UK' t...

He said: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Syed Ali. I’ve know Syed for many years and he was a lovely man who cared passionately about Hendon. Both mine and Lynda’s thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time. RIP.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Details of Mr Ali’s funeral are yet to be announced.

Related topics:Sunderland