Syed Ali, a city resident, businessman and family man, was to stand in the Hendon ward for the Conservatives in the election, which is due to be held on Thursday May 4.

The Echo understands that he was 67 or 68 and that he passed away on Wednesday, April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under election law, it is anticipated that the poll for the vacant seat will be postponed until a later date. Last year the council election in Copt Hill was postponed following the death of UKIP candidiate. The ward’s election was scheduled for May 5, 2022, but had to be put back to June 16.

The election in the council ward will be postponed following the death of Conservative candidate Syed Ali.

Mr Ali came to the UK from Bangladesh as a child and was a great servant to the Muslim community.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre has paid tribute through their Facebook page, describing him as a “wise personality” and an “elder of our city”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Conservative Cllr Michael Dixon said: “It was really sad news when I was told of Syed’s death yesterday. We had been in regular contact and become friends since he joined the Conservative Party and I was his electoral agent when he stood as our candidate in Millfield and Hendon.

Sunderland's council elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

“Syed was great company, interesting and humorous but also a very knowledgeable person, with our many conversations covering a wide variety of subjects both local and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always very generous with his time for others, had many friends and will be much missed by those of us who had the great pleasure of knowing him. Sincere condolences to Syed’s family at this very difficult time for them.”

Cllr Michael Mordey, Labour representative for Hendon also paid tribute to Mr Ali, behalf of himself and fellow Hendon councillor Lynda Scanlan.

He said: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Syed Ali. I’ve know Syed for many years and he was a lovely man who cared passionately about Hendon. Both mine and Lynda’s thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time. RIP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad