Full list of candidates announced for upcoming Sunderland Council elections

Around 130 candidates have put their names forward in the latest round of local government elections scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 4.

As Sunderland City Council holds its elections by ‘thirds’ for its 75 councillors, one seat is up for grabs in each council ward with 25 councillors due to be elected.

Town councillors, former city councillors, and previous candidates are just some of the people throwing their hats in the ring to contest seats this year.

With seven city councillors standing down at the end of their terms in May, the Local Authority is expected to see several new faces once the polls have closed.

The City Council’s ruling Labour Group and opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups will be contesting and defending seats across the city, including in several marginal wards.

The Green Party, which currently has no representatives on the Local Authority, will be standing candidates in all 25 wards.

Reform UK will be standing candidates in 24 out of 25 wards this year, following the defection of Conservative councillor Paul Donaghy to Reform UK in January.

Council elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

Alongside major parties, a number of independent candidates are also standing, as well as candidates from the Communist Party of Britain and Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

This May, for the first time, voters will need to show photo ID at a polling station.

This is a new requirement, introduced by the Government’s Elections Act. To find out which ID you can use in the polling station, visit the Electoral Commission website.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 17, and you can apply online on the Government’s Register to Vote web page.

Here is the full list of the people vying for your vote next month:

BARNES

Alan Douglas BILTON (Reform UK)

Tim ELLIS-DALE (Liberal Democrat)

Abul Bakkar Ehthesham HAQUE (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Kevin LEONARD (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Mark Dominic TYERS (Green Party candidate)

CASTLE

Paul James Anthony BURKE (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Mia COUPLAND (Liberal Democrat)

Stephen Paul FOSTER (Labour Party)

Peter MIDDLETON (Reform UK)

Gary OGLE (Green Party candidate)

COPT HILL

Nana BODDY (Liberal Democrat)

Philip John DOWELL (Independent)

Pat FRANCIS (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Andrew ROBERTSON (Green Party candidate)

Sheila SAMME (Reform UK)

Melanie THORNTON (Labour Party)

DOXFORD

Heather FAGAN (Liberal Democrat)

Dawn HURST (Reform UK)

Auburn LANGLEY (Green Party)

Andrew John ROWNTREE (Labour and Co-operative Party)

John Scott WIPER (The Conservative Party Candidate)

FULWELL

Liam DUFFERWIEL (Green Party candidate)

Lisa Marie HILTON (Reform UK)

Jumping Jack Flash JACK (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

David SINCLAIR (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Andy STAFFORD (Labour Party)

Peter Arnold WALTON (Liberal Democrat)

HENDON

Syed Ajmol ALI (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Steven Boyd DONKIN (Liberal Democrat)

Helmut IZAKS (Green Party candidate)

Ian Robert JONES (Reform UK)

Lynda Rontree SCANLAN (Labour Party)

HETTON

Ian David ELLIS (Liberal Democrat)

David William GEDDIS (Independent)

Rachel Louise LOWE (Green Party candidate)

Iain Grant Burns SCOTT (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Connor SINCLAIR (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Sam David WOODS-BRASS (Reform UK)

HOUGHTON

Sharon BODDY (Liberal Democrat)

Juliana HERON (Labour Party)

Steve HOLT (Reform UK)

Alyson KORDBARLAG (Green Party candidate)

Craig MORRISON (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Donna Sarah THOMAS (Independent)

MILLFIELD

Hardip BARAD (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Richard Peter BRADLEY (Green Party candidate)

David CRAIG (Reform UK)

Kingsley Osahon OKOJIE (Labour Party)

Julia Kay POTTS (Liberal Democrat Focus Team)

Julio ROMERO JOHNSON (Communist Party of Britain)

PALLION

Gwennyth GIBSON (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Martin HASWELL (Liberal Democrat)

Raymond LATHAN (Reform UK)

Dorothy LYNCH (Green Party candidate)

Karen Patricia NOBLE (Labour Party)

REDHILL

Steven John DALE (Liberal Democrat)

Neil William FARRER (Reform UK)

Sue LEISHMAN (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Justine MERTON-SCOTT (Green Party candidate)

John Joseph USHER (Labour and Co-operative Party)

RYHOPE

Lorraine Helen DOUGLAS (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Janice Susan ELLIS (Liberal Democrat)

Micheal Joseph HARKER (Green Party candidate)

Lindsey Mair LEONARD (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Tony Nathan THOMPSON (Reform UK)

SANDHILL

Martha Rachel BRADLEY (Green Party candidate)

Ciera HUDSPITH (Reform UK)

Keith LAKEMAN (Labour Party)

Stephen Francis O`BRIEN (Liberal Democrat)

Christine Mary REED (The Conservative Party Candidate)

SHINEY ROW

Lynsey GIBSON (Independent)

Thomas Alexander MOWER (Green Party candidate)

Michael Keith PEACOCK (Liberal Democrat)

Morgan Ellen Amy PROUD (Reform UK)

David SNOWDON (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Richard Steven VARDY (The Conservative Party Candidate)

SILKSWORTH

Mauro Alfiero AMATOSI (Liberal Democrat)

Christopher CROZIER (Green Party candidate)

Michael ELLIS (Reform UK)

Joanne LAVERICK (Labour Party)

Owen SNAITH (The Conservative Party Candidate)

SOUTHWICK

Michael John BUTLER (Labour Party)

Hélder Daniel Cardinal COSTA (Liberal Democrat)

Emma CUTTING (Green Party candidate)

Liam Christopher RITCHIE (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Paul WATT (Reform UK)

ST ANNE’S

Simon Andrew HUGHES (Green Party candidate)

Catherine Louise HUNTER (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Pam MANN (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Elaine Georgina RUMFITT (Liberal Democrat)

ST CHAD’S

Scott Andrew BURROWS (Green Party candidate)

Graham HURST (Reform UK)

Dominic MCDONOUGH (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Martin OLD (Labour Party)

Anthony USHER (Liberal Democrat)

ST MICHAEL’S

John Leonard APPLETON (Green Party candidate)

Chris EYNON (Reform UK)

Adele Suzanne GRAHAM-KING (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Chris SMITH (Labour Party)

Colin Andrew WILSON (Liberal Democrat)

ST PETER’S

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE (Green Party candidate)

John Anthony LENNOX (Liberal Democrat)

Josh MCKEITH (The Conservative Party Candidate)

David Laurence NEWEY (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Keith SAMME (Reform UK)

WASHINGTON CENTRAL

Dean HILTON (Reform UK)

Audrey JAITAY (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Beth Veronica JONES (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Raymond John MOORE (Green Party candidate)

Linda Mary WOOD (Liberal Democrat)

WASHINGTON EAST

Lynda ALEXANDER (Reform UK)

Richard John BOND (Liberal Democrat)

Michal CHANTKOWSKI (Green Party candidate)

Hilary JOHNSON (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER (Labour and Co-operative Party)

WASHINGTON NORTH

Graeme ARNOTT (Liberal Democrat)

Elizabeth Anne BROWN (Reform UK)

Kevin LYNCH (Green Party candidate)

Svetlana RAKHIMOVA (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Peter WALKER (Labour Party)

WASHINGTON SOUTH

Joanne CHAPMAN (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Deborah Ann LORRAINE (Reform UK)

Peter James NOBLE (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Sean TERRY (Liberal Democrat)

Robert WELSH (Green Party candidate)

WASHINGTON WEST

Andrew Philip BEX (Liberal Democrat)

Kathryn Annette BROWN (Reform UK)

Samantha Jayne COSGROVE (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Paul Andrew LEONARD (Green Party candidate)