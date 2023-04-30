Sunderland City Council 2023: Meet the candidates for Washington North

(Clockwise from top left) Elizabeth Brown, Kevin Lynch, Svetlana Rakhimova and Peter Walker. No picture was provided for Graeme Arnott.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington North ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Graeme Arnott (Liberal Democrat)

(No picture provided)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Washington which has been neglected by council bosses for too long.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and fly-tipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Elizabeth Brown (Reform UK)

Born and bred in Washington I have raised my two daughters here; I have strong ties within the community and understand the growing concerns among residents.

Having witnessed first-hand the real effect of years of austerity, I have become increasingly aware of the indifference from both the Conservative and Labour Party towards the hard-working people of the North East.

As a former Labour Party member I strongly believe like many others, Labour has deserted the working-class voters who built the party.

It is time for change and reform within our society which is why I chose to join Reform UK.

I am passionate about making a difference within our area and striving towards becoming a stronger, better-represented Washington.

This can be achieved with the implementation of the Washington Town Council, which I am very happy to support.

Kevin Lynch (Green Party)

I am proud to be the Green Party candidate for Washington North. If elected, I would campaign for investment in a comprehensive home insulation programme.

This would cut bills and carbon emissions while creating good quality jobs. We’re building too many of the wrong sorts of housing in the wrong places.

I would push for sustainable, affordable housing that meets the needs of residents, particularly the elderly, without destroying our green spaces.

I believe more food should be grown locally. We shouldn’t be dependent on imports. I would support community and market gardens and the allocation of more space for allotments.

We need efficient, accessible and sustainable transport links to support economic regeneration. A Metro link to Washington is long overdue and I would campaign to make this happen.

For greener spaces, sustainable approaches and a commitment to accountability, vote Green.

Svetlana Rakhimova (Conservative Party)

I live in Washington North ward and have worked for Save the Children UK, the United Nations, UNICEF and the International Labour Organization.

Washington does not get a fair deal from Sunderland Council and is often forgotten about. We need a local town council so Washington residents’ voices are heard.

Speeding, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour are out of hand – we need a strong voice on the council to stand up for the ward.

Our council tax has gone up again this year, while the council continues to pay for the rent on City Hall, the council’s chauffeur-driven car service and buffets at meetings.

We need a cleaner environment, with less mess on our streets – and the Conservatives have a plan to deliver that.

If we vote the same way as before, nothing will change. Let’s try something different with a strong, local Conservative to champion our area.

Peter Walker (Labour Party)

It has been an honour and privilege to be your local Labour Councillor for the past 19 years.

Having lived in Washington all my life I care passionately about our area and community. If re-elected:

:: I promise to continue to be a strong voice within Sunderland City Council to ensure Washington North Ward has its fair share of investments.

:: I will continue to work with residents and challenge issues around housing, anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and request more police presence and improved CCTV in areas of concern.

:: I will continue lobbying for the Metro to come to Washington.

