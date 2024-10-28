Sunderland reunion: All conquering under-15 football team seeks missing players after 40 years
The search is on for members of the Sunderland under-15 team which won the Gillette Schools Trophy in 1983.
Great days with games at Roker Park
All but six of the squad have confirmed they are coming to a reunion and Gary Mellefont is hoping to track down the rest.
He told us: “Quite a few of the squad went on to sign professional contracts and we tried to remain in touch but this was over 40 years ago now.
“They were great days as Sunderland AFC let us play all our home ties at Roker Park.”
Sunderland’s second goal was two minutes from the end
A programme for the final shows that the game against Middlesbrough was played over two legs.
Boro won 4-2 at home but then came the return leg at Roker Park.
A Sunderland Echo report from back then said: “Boro defender Stephen Smith handled in the box 13 minutes into the second half and Kevin Jobling scored from the spot.
Name on the trophy for the first time since 1933
The game finished 2-0 and it meant the two North-East sides shared the winners crown. It was the first time in 50 years that Sunderland’s name was on the trophy.
Sunderland’s side was Lindsley Pratt (Ryhope), Gary Mellefont (Hylton Red House), David Wilson (Thorney Close), David Dodsworth (Hylton Red House), Michael King (Farringdon), Tony Nesbit (Hylton Red House), Steven Parks (Monkwearmouth), Kevin Jobling (Hylton Red House), Dale White (Southmoor), Ian Chandler (Hylton Red House), David Lilley (Ryhope). Subs: David Tate (Castle View), Mitchell Wellans (Farringdon), Philip Coxall (Southmoor), Lee Howey and Martin Young (St Aidan’s), David Pringle (Castle View).
The team managers were K Field and J Nicholson.
Ten matches to reach the final
The Middlesbrough team included Stuart Ripley.
Sunderland had played ten matches to reach the final including three in the semi-final against Leeds. They scored 24 goals with nine against. Gary added: “The only ones I have not been able to get in touch with are David Tate and David Pringle (ex Castle View), Steve Parks (ex Monkwearmouth), Lee Howey (ex St Aidans), Mitchell Whellans (ex Farringdon) and David Dodsworth (ex Hylton Red House).
“We are hoping to gather on the weekend of November 9/10 for an afternoon out with even one of the managers of the team coming along who is now retired from teaching.”
Those wanting to find out more can email [email protected]
