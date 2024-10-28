Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Sunderland team of rising stars was feeling champion 40 years ago - and now they are getting back together again.

The search is on for members of the Sunderland under-15 team which won the Gillette Schools Trophy in 1983.

Great days with games at Roker Park

All but six of the squad have confirmed they are coming to a reunion and Gary Mellefont is hoping to track down the rest.

Look at the joy on the faces of the players during the celebrations after the match. | ugc

He told us: “Quite a few of the squad went on to sign professional contracts and we tried to remain in touch but this was over 40 years ago now.

“They were great days as Sunderland AFC let us play all our home ties at Roker Park.”

Enjoying a celebratory meal in 1983. Tell us if you recognise any of the players in the team. | ugc

Sunderland’s second goal was two minutes from the end

A programme for the final shows that the game against Middlesbrough was played over two legs.

Boro won 4-2 at home but then came the return leg at Roker Park.

A Sunderland Echo report from back then said: “Boro defender Stephen Smith handled in the box 13 minutes into the second half and Kevin Jobling scored from the spot.

The Sunderland Echo report on the second leg of the final in 1983. | ugc

Name on the trophy for the first time since 1933

The game finished 2-0 and it meant the two North-East sides shared the winners crown. It was the first time in 50 years that Sunderland’s name was on the trophy.

A photo of the team and managers from its glory days of 1983. | ugc

The team managers were K Field and J Nicholson.

Ten matches to reach the final

The Middlesbrough team included Stuart Ripley.

Sunderland had played ten matches to reach the final including three in the semi-final against Leeds. They scored 24 goals with nine against. Gary added: “The only ones I have not been able to get in touch with are David Tate and David Pringle (ex Castle View), Steve Parks (ex Monkwearmouth), Lee Howey (ex St Aidans), Mitchell Whellans (ex Farringdon) and David Dodsworth (ex Hylton Red House).

The under-15 team photo which appeared in the Sunderland Echo 41 years ago. | se/ugc

“We are hoping to gather on the weekend of November 9/10 for an afternoon out with even one of the managers of the team coming along who is now retired from teaching.”

Those wanting to find out more can email [email protected]