Nine things you did at summer school in Sunderland from 2003 to 2009

By Chris Cordner

Published 16th Aug 2024, 05:34 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 05:54 BST

You made bridges, weaved willow, did a stage play and spent a day in the cells. That’s Sunderland summer schools for you.

And we have nine reminders of what great fun they were between 2003 and 2009.

Join us for a journey to Southmoor, Roker beach, Farringdon and the High School.

And after you have had a good browse, get in touch to share your fantastic memories.

A selection of summer school scenes from Sunderland's past.

1. School's in for summer

A selection of summer school scenes from Sunderland's past. | se

These youngsters were tasked with building a shelter for their desert island in 2003. Pictured on Roker beach are Yasmin Stores, Rebecca Webster, Kelly Price, Amy Jennings and Alice Wallace.

2. Building a shelter

These youngsters were tasked with building a shelter for their desert island in 2003. Pictured on Roker beach are Yasmin Stores, Rebecca Webster, Kelly Price, Amy Jennings and Alice Wallace. | se

Southmoor Summer School in 2003 included a visit to Southwick police station. Tell us if you were pictured behind bars.

3. A day in the Southmoor cells

Southmoor Summer School in 2003 included a visit to Southwick police station. Tell us if you were pictured behind bars. | se

Meet the pupils who were set to join Seaham School of Technology in 2005. Part of their preparation was a summer school which included a visit to the Pride Valley factory.

4. A day out in Seaham in 2005

Meet the pupils who were set to join Seaham School of Technology in 2005. Part of their preparation was a summer school which included a visit to the Pride Valley factory. | se

