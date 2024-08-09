A picture-packed line-up of Sunderland kids on Play Day from 2003 to 2012

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:18 GMT

Who’s up for a celebration of playtime.

We are - and just in time for Play Day which is held on August 7.

The annual event celebrates everything which is great about playing.

Look at the fun that these children had in Penshaw, Grindon and Dawdon, between 2003 and 2012- all captured on camera by the Sunderland Echo.

Have a look at these 9 Play Day photos and get in touch if you spot someone you know.

1. Play your part

Four year old Kaitlyn Parkin joined in with a Thomas the Tank Engine playday at the Early Learning Centre in Sunderland 21 years ago.

2. Flashback to 2003

Playgroup manager Alwyn Hounslow had two young students who were keen to learn computer skills in 2005. Pictured with Alwyn on Playday - at Grindon Young Peoples Centre - were Dillon Skea and Lucas Gamblin.

3. Great in Grindon

What a day it was at the Castletown Community Centre in 2003. Play Day fun was enjoyed by Reece McBride, Alex Burke, Nathan Hanley-Smith and Holly Elms.

4. Sandcastles in Castletown

