We are - and just in time for Play Day which is held on August 7.

The annual event celebrates everything which is great about playing.

Look at the fun that these children had in Penshaw, Grindon and Dawdon, between 2003 and 2012- all captured on camera by the Sunderland Echo.

1 . Play your part Have a look at these 9 Play Day photos and get in touch if you spot someone you know. | se Photo Sales

2 . Flashback to 2003 Four year old Kaitlyn Parkin joined in with a Thomas the Tank Engine playday at the Early Learning Centre in Sunderland 21 years ago. | se Photo Sales

3 . Great in Grindon Playgroup manager Alwyn Hounslow had two young students who were keen to learn computer skills in 2005. Pictured with Alwyn on Playday - at Grindon Young Peoples Centre - were Dillon Skea and Lucas Gamblin. | se Photo Sales