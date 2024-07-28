Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was once the biggest pit heap in the region - but just 24 years ago it was transformed into one of the North East’s most stunning attractions.

Herrington Country Park’s earliest days were captured on camera by Echo photographers in 2000.

From huge pit to popular country park

Just 15 years earlier, the very same site had a completely different use. It was the home of Herrington Colliery where more than 1,700 men once worked and where five seams were mined.

The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here it is in March 1986. | se

The colliery closed in 1985. Soon Herrington had a new park on a massive 200-hectare site with its concentration on leisure.

By the year 2000, lots of hard work was under way.

A reminder of how Herrington Country Park looked in August 2000. | se

200ft hole no longer there

The Echo report at the time said: "Anyone travelling past Penshaw Monument during the last few years will have noticed the work being carried out on the opposite side of the road.

"Only four years ago there was a hole 70 metres deep where coal was being extracted but now a new shape is forming on the site, that of Herrington Country Park."

Three new hills

Workmen on the site made three limestone hills to mimic the surrounding Hasting Hill, Penshaw Hill and Herrington Hill.

Dave Pretswell at the henge, aligned with Penshaw Monument, in 2000. | se

A series of ponds were created, one of which would be used for model boats. Reed beds were added to filter the water.

And a wildlife corridor ran through the centre of the park, using a section of Herrington Burn. It flowed into a fishing lake which was designed with local angling clubs.

A new amphitheatre with stone terracing

The plan was that it would be stocked at first and then become self-sufficient.

A stream feeds water from the A19 into reed beds for filtering. | se

The Echo report in 2000 said: "Work has yet to start on the amphitheatre below the pseudo-Greek monument on Penshaw Hill.

"The stone terrace should provide some spectacular views of the surrounding countryside but by far the best view comes from the site’s own little Stonehenge’.

"A small hill has been built and stone plinths set out in a circle on top.

A dusting of snow and a frozen pond at Herrington Country Park in 2015. | se

The extra surprise if you looked close enough

"The result, called Site Lines, is fabulous but if you look harder there is an additional surprise. If you align yourself with each stone, you will see Durham Cathedral, Newbottle spire, West Rainton spire, and Penshaw Monument."

Another part of the park was set aside for an events area - roughly the size of half a dozen football pitches - with its own water supply.

Officials at the time hoped the venue would eventually become the home of the Durham County Show.

The English National Cross Country Championships. They were held at a muddy Herrington Country Park in 2013. | se

47 sites in the park were chosen for pieces of art

And for art lovers, there was lots to look forward to. Forty seven sites had been identified for artwork and 15 of those had already been made by the year 2000.

Torches, relays, music and bikes

"It is possible the park will eventually have 120 pieces of art" said the Echo.

There was talk of a possible puzzle trail for schoolchildren to follow, and chances for youngsters to learn about the history of the area.

The site had already thrown up some fascinating finds of its own during the excavation stage.

The Olympic torch relay celebration at Herrington Country Park in 2012 with Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton taking part in a torch relay game. | se

Workmen found rocks from Cumberland and Aberdeen which had been shifted during the Ice Age.

Herrington Country Park has hosted everything from the Sunderland Festival to Race for Life.

The National Cross Country Championships has been there. So has the Radio 1 Big Weekend, The BIG Bike Ride and the 2012 Olympic Torch Celebration.