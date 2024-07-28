When Sunderland's own little Stonehenge took shape as Herrington Country Park went from pit heap to beauty spot
Herrington Country Park’s earliest days were captured on camera by Echo photographers in 2000.
From huge pit to popular country park
Just 15 years earlier, the very same site had a completely different use. It was the home of Herrington Colliery where more than 1,700 men once worked and where five seams were mined.
The colliery closed in 1985. Soon Herrington had a new park on a massive 200-hectare site with its concentration on leisure.
By the year 2000, lots of hard work was under way.
200ft hole no longer there
The Echo report at the time said: "Anyone travelling past Penshaw Monument during the last few years will have noticed the work being carried out on the opposite side of the road.
"Only four years ago there was a hole 70 metres deep where coal was being extracted but now a new shape is forming on the site, that of Herrington Country Park."
Three new hills
Workmen on the site made three limestone hills to mimic the surrounding Hasting Hill, Penshaw Hill and Herrington Hill.
A series of ponds were created, one of which would be used for model boats. Reed beds were added to filter the water.
And a wildlife corridor ran through the centre of the park, using a section of Herrington Burn. It flowed into a fishing lake which was designed with local angling clubs.
A new amphitheatre with stone terracing
The plan was that it would be stocked at first and then become self-sufficient.
The Echo report in 2000 said: "Work has yet to start on the amphitheatre below the pseudo-Greek monument on Penshaw Hill.
"The stone terrace should provide some spectacular views of the surrounding countryside but by far the best view comes from the site’s own little Stonehenge’.
"A small hill has been built and stone plinths set out in a circle on top.
The extra surprise if you looked close enough
"The result, called Site Lines, is fabulous but if you look harder there is an additional surprise. If you align yourself with each stone, you will see Durham Cathedral, Newbottle spire, West Rainton spire, and Penshaw Monument."
Another part of the park was set aside for an events area - roughly the size of half a dozen football pitches - with its own water supply.
Officials at the time hoped the venue would eventually become the home of the Durham County Show.
47 sites in the park were chosen for pieces of art
And for art lovers, there was lots to look forward to. Forty seven sites had been identified for artwork and 15 of those had already been made by the year 2000.
Torches, relays, music and bikes
"It is possible the park will eventually have 120 pieces of art" said the Echo.
There was talk of a possible puzzle trail for schoolchildren to follow, and chances for youngsters to learn about the history of the area.
The site had already thrown up some fascinating finds of its own during the excavation stage.
Workmen found rocks from Cumberland and Aberdeen which had been shifted during the Ice Age.
Herrington Country Park has hosted everything from the Sunderland Festival to Race for Life.
The National Cross Country Championships has been there. So has the Radio 1 Big Weekend, The BIG Bike Ride and the 2012 Olympic Torch Celebration.
