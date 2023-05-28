A Wearside park became a sea of pink as the Race for Life returned to Sunderland for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds take part as Race for Life returns to Sunderland for 2023

Hundreds of runners took part in the various events at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, May 28, raising tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Most Popular

Families and friends of all ages joined in, some running, some walking and some taking part in wheelchairs, with 3k, 5k and 10k and Pretty Muddy obstacle course events staged for both adults and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds take part as Race for Life returns to Sunderland for 2023

Many of those taking part were doing so in support of loved ones fighting cancer, or in memory of those lost to the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ansell.

The 48-year-old has pledged to walk or 'shuffle' 10 miles every day and is five months in to the challenge.

David's fundraiser was inspired by his late dad, also David, who died from lung cancer in 2020, as well as late friends Dean Ashworth and Chloe Pescod, who both had battles with cancer.

David took part in the 10k event at the Race for Life, and was making up the other 3.8 miles for the day on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody is affected with cancer somehow in their lives, whether it’s themselves, a family member, or a friend," he said.

The Race for Life 2023.

“At Race for Life, you experience the joy of getting out, supporting the cause and everyone being there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you walk along and read the signs on people’s backs about why they’re taking part and you start talking to people, some conversations really get to you. It’s an amazing and inspirational day.”

The Race for Life 2023.

Another star of the day was Jessica Hunter, 11, who is being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She saw runners off at the start line, before joining in herself in her wheelchair with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Jessica at the Race for Life

Around 1,660 people registered to take part in the Sunderland Race for Life events and are expected to raise £191,000 for life-saving research.

Announcers before the start of the 3k and 5k events said the total had already reached £63,000, with more donations and sponsorship still to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Race for Life 2023.

Race for Life is run in partnership with main sponsor Standard Life, part of the Phoenix Group.

Cancer Research UK said money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad