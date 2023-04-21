Squadron Sergeant Major Ansell, 48, pledged to walk or “shuffle” 10 miles per day for 1,000 days to raise money for Cancer Research UK. He has completed his first 100 days.

Since setting off on his daily hike on January 5, David has taken 1,864,093 steps over 219 hours and nine minutes, burning 224,343 calories and shedding two stone and four pounds.

He has already raised more than £1,600 for the charity’s vital research. He is due to finish his thousand-day walkathon in September of 2025.

From left: David’s partner Denise, David and friends Jonathan and Luan Lathan, during a stop-off at a famous landmark.

David’s inspiration comes from his late dad, also David, who died from lung cancer in 2020. He has lost friends too in Dean Ashworth, who was also a colleague, as well as family friend Chloe Pescod, who continue to provide him with further inspiration.

For his 100th day, David was joined by his partner Denise and friends Jonathan and Luan Lathan. Setting off from Sunderland, they headed north and took a circular route returning via Whitburn.

David has previously raised more than £18,500 for Cancer Research UK by completing a half marathon every day for 365 days.

He finished his final walk of that campaign in September 2021, after setting off from Fenham Barracks in Newcastle, where he is based, and finishing at Chaplins pub in Sunderland to an appreciative reception cheers from friends and family

Since starting his latest challenge, David, who walks or “shuffles”, a pace between a walk and a run, has been encouraged by people who stop to say hello.

He said: “People stop me all the time to ask what I’m doing. When I tell them it’s for 1,000 days, they don’t usually realise that means more than two-and-a-half years.

“The support has been great and I hope to raise a lot more money over the months.”