Have yourself a merry memory of two by watching our film tribute to Sunderland's school choirs at Christmas.

What could be more festive than a rousing chorus from Sunderland's past.

Sing up if you spot someone you know in our film which is all about the choirs in fine voice in the past.

Children from Southwick Primary School performing 10 years ago.

We've got the Hill View Primary School Christmas production in 2003 and a double dose of memories from Castletown in 2009 where Castletown Primary school pupils and students from St Anthony's both sang.

See if you can spot someone you know from Southwick in 2013, or Ryhope in 2015.

Festive hats and lots of fun for these children in Ryhope in 2015.

Children from Our Lady Queen of Peace and Hetton Lyons were festive in 2016.

And look at the children from Sunderland performing at Durham Cathedral in 2017.