The Castle View pupils who bid for a Christmas Number One and tried to topple the Teletubbies
It was the year when The Teletubbies were bidding for the Christmas number one single.
But two Sunderland schoolboys were hoping to be hot on their heels in 1997.
And they weren't the only Wearside headline grabbers that festive season.
So was an owl and a nine-year-old from Seaburn.
But first to Castle View School where singing duo Orion - David Cuthbertson and Steven Dorward - recorded their own song.
It was called Amazing World and it went on sale in school and got a live airing in the Castletown school’s gig of the year.
A world without war or disease
David and Steven, both 15, taped the song on a 16-track recorder owned by Town End Farm-based Community Music.
They took it to school and music teacher Tony McNally helped put together the final mix.
David said: We have grown up together and like the same music, Steven learned how to play guitar and taught me. We’ve been writing songs for about 18 months.
“Amazing World is about the world being a perfect place, with no wars or viruses like Aids. It would be a dream if we could eventually make a living out of music.”
Does anyone still have a copy?
A feathered visitor instead of Santa
l It’s not unusual to have a visitor on your roof at Christmas - but this one was a long-eared owl.
Sunderland woman Susan McGill told the Echo in 1997: “The lady who lives in the house behind me phoned to say she thought one of my cats was on the roof.
“I went out and I could see these ears sticking up, and it wasn’t for a few minutes that I realised it was actually an owl.”
The family was hoping the owl would fly away in time for Santa's landing on the roof.
A Christmas performance at Westminster Abbey
l Sunderland youngster Stephanie Smith hoped to be in good voice to sing her heart out in front of 650 people. Stephanie, 9, from Seaburn, was set to perform at Westminster Abbey for the St Thomas Lupus Trust Christmas concert.
The Fulwell Junior School pupil practised her piece with the help of her music teacher.
Barbara said: “Stephanie has taken it all in her stride and is not in the least bit scared. Everyone is really proud of what she is doing.”
The proceeds from the concert went towards a special unit at St Thomas’ hospital.
They were all headline hitters in 1997 but we want you to tell us which Christmas brings back the best Wearside memories for you.
