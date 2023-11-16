News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Christmas at The Bridges over the years as festivities begin for 2023

Grottos, baubles and meetings with Santa

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
We're decking the halls with memories of Christmases past in The Bridges.

There's nine photos from the Echo archives showing everything from Santa's grotto to the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang helping to launch the festive celebrations.

We hope it will put you in the spirit of Christmas at a time when The Bridges is back in the news.

It has announced plans for a Grotto, Reindeer Dash, and VR ride this year.

In the meantime, enjoy these scenes from 2004 onwards.

