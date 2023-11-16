Nine pictures of Christmas at The Bridges over the years as festivities begin for 2023
Grottos, baubles and meetings with Santa
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We're decking the halls with memories of Christmases past in The Bridges.
There's nine photos from the Echo archives showing everything from Santa's grotto to the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang helping to launch the festive celebrations.
We hope it will put you in the spirit of Christmas at a time when The Bridges is back in the news.