The Sunderland fans who got a taste of the Stadium of Light future on this day in 1997
A special day for SAFC fans arrived on this day in 1997.
Sunderland season ticket holders were delighted to get a sneak preview of their seats at the new Stadium of Light.
Here they are as they try them out for size in advance of the stadium's opening in July of that year.
The ground was fast taking shape and by May 1997, we got a first look at the new pitch.
Construction of the new venue had started in May 1996 and the 42,000 ground took 14 months to complete.
It was officially unveiled when Sunderland played Ajax in July 1997 with pre-match entertainment laid on, including a live show from Status Quo.
