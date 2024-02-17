News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The Sunderland fans who got a taste of the Stadium of Light future on this day in 1997

They were first to get a look at Sunderland's new home
By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Feb 2024, 04:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A special day for SAFC fans arrived on this day in 1997.

Sunderland season ticket holders were delighted to get a sneak preview of their seats at the new Stadium of Light.

Here they are as they try them out for size in advance of the stadium's opening in July of that year.

Season ticket holders were pictured trying out the new Stadium of Light seats in February 1997.Season ticket holders were pictured trying out the new Stadium of Light seats in February 1997.
Season ticket holders were pictured trying out the new Stadium of Light seats in February 1997.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ground was fast taking shape and by May 1997, we got a first look at the new pitch.

A first look at the new pitch at the SoL in May 1997.A first look at the new pitch at the SoL in May 1997.
A first look at the new pitch at the SoL in May 1997.

Construction of the new venue had started in May 1996 and the 42,000 ground took 14 months to complete.

It was officially unveiled when Sunderland played Ajax in July 1997 with pre-match entertainment laid on, including a live show from Status Quo.

Share your memories of watching the Stadium of Light taking shape by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland