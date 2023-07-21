News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Nine pictures of the indoor beach at The Bridges in Sunderland from 2011-2018

The beach is back at The Bridges: Here's 9 times you went there in the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Grab those buckets and spades. We're off to the beach.

But this is no ordinary beach. It's the indoor beach at The Bridges in Sunderland and it is back for another summer.

We are celebrating with a look back at the fun you had in the sand in years gone by.

Get ready to be swashbuckled because we've got Echo archive memories from 2011 to 2018.

We explored the Echo archives and found these beach themes. See if they bring back memories for you.

1. We explored the Echo archives and found these beach themes. See if they bring back memories for you.

We explored the Echo archives and found these beach themes. See if they bring back memories for you.

Photo Sales
Benjamin Sheriff and Laura Dunn making sandcastles 12 years ago.

2. Benjamin Sheriff and Laura Dunn making sandcastles 12 years ago.

Benjamin Sheriff and Laura Dunn making sandcastles 12 years ago.

Photo Sales
Tianna Clark and Gabrielle Stoddart were having fun in 2012.

3. Tianna Clark and Gabrielle Stoddart were having fun in 2012.

Tianna Clark and Gabrielle Stoddart were having fun in 2012.

Photo Sales
Taking a break in 2012 were Monica Carney and her daughters, Lacey and Ellie.

4. Taking a break in 2012 were Monica Carney and her daughters, Lacey and Ellie.

Taking a break in 2012 were Monica Carney and her daughters, Lacey and Ellie.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesNostalgiaSeaside