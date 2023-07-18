Pirates, mermaids, fancy dress and hidden treasure will be abound at The Bridges as the beach comings to the shopping centre once more.

The beach will be open from Saturday, July 22, through the summer holidays, with the aim of bringing the fun of the seaside into the city centre.

There will also be events taking place each Monday during the six weeks, beginning on July 24 with a treasure hunt with prizes on offer.

Children can also make their own treasure chest which can be filled with chocolate coins.

The second week will take an environmental theme, with a litter-picking session on the beach where the recycled items found will be used to make sea creatures.

Monday 7 August will be an arts and crafts event, with sand art crafting as well as bucket and spade decorating, followed by pirate and mermaid story time on August 14 with the chance to make tiaras and pirate hats.

Monday, August 21 will see a beach party taking place with games, crafting – and walking the plank.

The final session is on Monday, August 28, with a beach fancy dress party, a chance to make beach-themed jewellery, and meet a singing mermaid.

Each of the Monday sessions runs from 10.30am until noon and access to the sessions and to the beach throughout the summer costs £2.50p per child, which can be booked at the customer service desk in the centre.

Karen Eve, centre director, said: “We’ve created lots of different events every Monday which will help parents with that summer holiday problem of how to keep their children entertained,” she said.

“At the same time the beach will also be open every day so for families coming into the centre, so it offers a great way to spend some time in between shopping.”