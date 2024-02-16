News you can trust since 1873
Seven pictures from The Jacksons, remembering good times at the Sunderland pub

They love to support St George's Day and great local causes at the pub

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT

Let's raise a toast to memories from a pub in Monkwearmouth.

The Jacksons in Lower Dundas Street has been a regular feature in the Echo over the years.

Here are photos from our archives and they show charity nights as well as celebrations of St George's Day.

Have a browse before getting in touch to share your own memories.

An award-winning pub in retro. Tell us which hostelry you would like to see in the retro spotlight next.

1. Jumping back to these Jacksons reminders

Staff and customers raised money for charity and here's the day it was handed over in 2006.

2. All for a great cause

Customers at pub in Dundas Street, Roker, were celebrating St George's Day in 2013.

3. Celebrations from 2013

Teams from The Jacksons and Howard Arms took part in a cricket tribute match to a local supporter of the sport in 2013.

4. At the crease in 2013

