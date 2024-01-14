The era of the Sunderland houses with one outside toilet and tap for 11 people

One outside toilet and a tap to serve 11 people

Imagine living in a crumbling house with no taps in the house and one toilet - outside.

Families were doing it in the Sheepfolds area as recently as 1961 before they were all rehoused.

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, takes a closer look.

It's about time. That was the reaction from hundreds of residents in the Sheepfolds area of Sunderland to some great news they received 63 years ago.

On February 9, 1961, residents were told that they were to be moved out of their current homes into bright, modern council houses.

No place for children

Many said their ‘wretched’ housing conditions were no place to bring up children.

The day before, as part of its slum clearance programme, the Town Council made a compulsory purchase order for 144 houses in the Sheepfolds area.

The area was west of Monkwearmouth Railway Station and bounded by Wreath Quay Road, Hay Street, Richmond Street, Easington Street and Easington Street North.

Other streets included Brooke Street and Wilson Street.

Houses in Brooke Street which was part of Sheepfolds.

At that time there were more than 300 people living in that small area. It was known locally as ‘Back of the Pit’ and was to be used for industrial development.

Glad to be moving out

When interviewed by the Sunderland Echo, all but one person said they would be glad to get out of their overcrowded, crumbling homes.

A view of Back Brooke Street.

One local - Mrs G. Roberts of Stobart Street - said: “There is only one outside toilet and tap to serve a total of 11 people living in the house.”

Mrs Sarah Coleman, another resident of the same building, said: “It’s disgraceful that we’re so short of space that an 11-year-old boy has to sleep in the same bed as my husband and myself.”

Two rooms and 13 children to look after

Further along Stobart Street, Mrs Mary Mooney had only two rooms and 13 children to look after.

In Brooke Street, Mrs A. Booth thought she was lucky as she had three bedrooms for her seven children.

There were a handful people who were more uncertain about moving.

Wreath Quay Road in the Sheepfolds area.

One 78-year-old - Mrs Euphemia Lemmon - said that, on her pension, she wouldn’t be able to afford much more than the 26 pence a week that she was paying for her present room in Brooke Street.

She said: “I wouldn’t mind a nice single room or even two rooms but certainly not a council house with a hot water boiler upstairs. I’m frightened of these modern things.”

Living in one room for 55 years

Some of the residents had lived in the area for decades.

In one house, Martha Younger had lived in an upstairs room for 40 years while her sister-in-law Marion Younger, lived in the downstairs section of the house for 55 years.

The residents were moved into council accommodation boasting hot water and indoor toilets.

The area was quickly demolished and industrial units built there.

