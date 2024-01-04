A roar like no other

A sell-out crowd will watch Sunderland take on Newcastle in the FA Cup this weekend.

It's going to be memorable whatever happens, just like this match in our latest look back at epic Cup ties from Wearside's past.

The Roker roar was like no other

Today's story takes us back to March 1961 and the day Spurs came to Sunderland for a 6th round match.

A packed Roker Park for the 1961 6th round game against Spurs.

There were more than 61,000 people inside the ground and most of them were Wearsiders intent on make a tremendous noise.

It later prompted Spurs and England captain Danny Blanchflower to say nothing equalled the Roker roar.

We scored and fans invaded the pitch

As to the match, Spurs took the lead before a Sunderland deflected equaliser led to a pitch invasion.

A spot of crowd surfing at the 1961 6th round FA Cup tie.

It was later described by many as Tottenham's most difficult match in that 1961 Cup run which would eventually lead to them winning the double.

For Sunderland, the season would end with a sixth place finish in the old Second Division.

But some fans will still remember the cup run which saw the Black Cats overcome Arsenal, Liverpool and Norwich City before facing Spurs.