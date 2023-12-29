News you can trust since 1873
The bullet header against Chelsea in 1992 which lives on in Sunderland FA Cup history

A late goal brought joy for Sunderland fans

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:03 GMT
One way or another, Sunderland will write another chapter in their long FA Cup history on January 6.

The countdown is under way to the big day when the Black Cats take on Newcastle in the 3rd Round and fans will be hoping that the underdogs can claim glory.

A tense occasion in 1992

The ball nestles in the Chelsea net as Sunderland take a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in 1992.
The ball nestles in the Chelsea net as Sunderland take a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in 1992.
It will bring back memories of famous ties including the quarter final replay at Roker Park in 1992.

Sunderland would go all the way to Wembley where they would lose to Liverpool.

The 1992 Cup run would lead all the way to Wembley for Sunderland.
The 1992 Cup run would lead all the way to Wembley for Sunderland.

But the famous run included an epic quarter final replay encounter with Chelsea.

Finely poised until the end

The game at Roker Park was finely poised at 1-1 on a blustery Wearside night - up until the 88th minute.

Then, Gordon Armstrong got his head on a Brian Atkinson corner and Sunderland were back in front.

