The bullet header against Chelsea in 1992 which lives on in Sunderland FA Cup history
A late goal brought joy for Sunderland fans
One way or another, Sunderland will write another chapter in their long FA Cup history on January 6.
The countdown is under way to the big day when the Black Cats take on Newcastle in the 3rd Round and fans will be hoping that the underdogs can claim glory.
A tense occasion in 1992
It will bring back memories of famous ties including the quarter final replay at Roker Park in 1992.
Sunderland would go all the way to Wembley where they would lose to Liverpool.
But the famous run included an epic quarter final replay encounter with Chelsea.
Finely poised until the end
The game at Roker Park was finely poised at 1-1 on a blustery Wearside night - up until the 88th minute.
Then, Gordon Armstrong got his head on a Brian Atkinson corner and Sunderland were back in front.
