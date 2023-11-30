Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Ball pictured following the University of Sunderland's graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Former Sunderland captain Kevin Ball has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats star had the honour conferred at the appropriate venue of the Stadium of Light as it hosted the university's winter graduation ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Hastings, Kevin moved to the north-east in 1990 and began his footballing career in central defence but eventually moved into central midfield. He started his professional career with Portsmouth in second division. Then in 1990, he moved to Sunderland.

Kevin played 389 games for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring 27 goals. At Sunderland, he played in the 1992 FA Cup Final where they lost 2-nil to Liverpool. He was named Sunderland AFC Player pf the Year four times in the 1990s.

Kevin Ball pictured following the University of Sunderland's graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Kevin was Captain of both the Sunderland sides that won First Division titles in 1996 and 1999 and also played in the Play-off Final where he took one of the penalties in the shoot-out.

He also enjoyed a successful spell at Portsmouth and, after leaving Sunderland, had spells at Fulham and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his retirement from playing in 2003, Kevin has held a number of positions at Sunderland, including being caretaker manager twice, and he has only recently left the Club after working the latter part of his career there as a Club Ambassador.

On receiving his honorary today, Thursday, November 30, Kevin said: “I am delighted that the University of Sunderland has acknowledged his time in the north-east and in particular to Sunderland Football Club, their supporters and the great City of Sunderland.”

The university is hosting its largest ever round of winter graduations this week, with more than 2,000 students stepping onto the stage to collect their degrees.