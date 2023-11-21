It could be you on camera at the pub in Durham Road

It's a pub which saw so many great scenes.

The Prospect was a fine background for that famous photo from 1973 when the FA Cup was brought home.

It featured again in 1992 when fans gathered to welcome home another Sunderland team from Wembley.

We travelled there again in 2003 for a classic car show and caught the last moments of the pub when the bulldozers moved in.

The memories live on, though, and here's your chance to enjoy them once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Pictured at The Prospect A pub in the spotlight. Here's 9 photos from The Prospect and we want your memories of them. Photo Sales

2 . Bringing it home The Prospect was right at the centre of the celebrations when Sunderland brought the FA Cup home in 1973. Photo Sales

3 . A welcome for The Lads Another great turnout from Sunderland fans as the SAFC team returned from Wembley in 1992. Photo Sales