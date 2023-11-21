News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland's The Prospect pub, including FA Cup joy, classic cars and party scenes

It could be you on camera at the pub in Durham Road

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT

It's a pub which saw so many great scenes.

The Prospect was a fine background for that famous photo from 1973 when the FA Cup was brought home.

It featured again in 1992 when fans gathered to welcome home another Sunderland team from Wembley.

We travelled there again in 2003 for a classic car show and caught the last moments of the pub when the bulldozers moved in.

The memories live on, though, and here's your chance to enjoy them once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

A pub in the spotlight. Here's 9 photos from The Prospect and we want your memories of them.

1. Pictured at The Prospect

The Prospect was right at the centre of the celebrations when Sunderland brought the FA Cup home in 1973.

2. Bringing it home

Another great turnout from Sunderland fans as the SAFC team returned from Wembley in 1992.

3. A welcome for The Lads

More of the fans who stood outside the Prospect for the 1992 homecoming of the Sunderland team after the FA Cup Final.

4. Packed on the streets

