Nine pictures of Sunderland's The Prospect pub, including FA Cup joy, classic cars and party scenes
It could be you on camera at the pub in Durham Road
It's a pub which saw so many great scenes.
The Prospect was a fine background for that famous photo from 1973 when the FA Cup was brought home.
It featured again in 1992 when fans gathered to welcome home another Sunderland team from Wembley.
We travelled there again in 2003 for a classic car show and caught the last moments of the pub when the bulldozers moved in.
The memories live on, though, and here's your chance to enjoy them once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
