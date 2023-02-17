News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fino's in Sunderland in 1992: Faces on the dance floor of the famous nightclub

Nightclub lovers by the score would have gone to Fino’s back in the day.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:01pm

These people did and we have all these photographic reminders of a great night had by everyone at the Sunderland venue in 1992.

Have a look at these people having fun in scenes from 31 years ago. Where has the time gone?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Perhaps you have spotted someone you know. Or maybe you are in the picture yourself.

Having a ball at Fino's in 1992.
Most Popular

What was the dance floor anthem of choice?

You might remember what the drinks of choice were back then, or the tunes that got you on the dance floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sunderland's Villette Road: 11 retro pictures of the Hendon street spanning 70 y...

Share your memories of Finos and all the other Wearside and County Durham nightclubs that you loved in years gone by.

Look at the fun you had at Fino's 31 years ago.

We want to hear from you and we want to re-live great times from the past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First, have a browse through our Sunderland Echo archive picture tribute to Fino’s.

And then get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Lovely memories of a night out in 1992.
Was Fino's your nightclub of choice back in the 1990s?
SunderlandSunderland EchoWearsideCounty Durham