Fino's in Sunderland in 1992: Faces on the dance floor of the famous nightclub
Nightclub lovers by the score would have gone to Fino’s back in the day.
These people did and we have all these photographic reminders of a great night had by everyone at the Sunderland venue in 1992.
Have a look at these people having fun in scenes from 31 years ago. Where has the time gone?
Perhaps you have spotted someone you know. Or maybe you are in the picture yourself.
What was the dance floor anthem of choice?
You might remember what the drinks of choice were back then, or the tunes that got you on the dance floor.
