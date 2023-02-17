These people did and we have all these photographic reminders of a great night had by everyone at the Sunderland venue in 1992.

Have a look at these people having fun in scenes from 31 years ago. Where has the time gone?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps you have spotted someone you know. Or maybe you are in the picture yourself.

Having a ball at Fino's in 1992.

What was the dance floor anthem of choice?

You might remember what the drinks of choice were back then, or the tunes that got you on the dance floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share your memories of Finos and all the other Wearside and County Durham nightclubs that you loved in years gone by.

Look at the fun you had at Fino's 31 years ago.

We want to hear from you and we want to re-live great times from the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, have a browse through our Sunderland Echo archive picture tribute to Fino’s.

And then get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Lovely memories of a night out in 1992.