Whether you tucked into a Maws pie or got your prescription at Sinclairs, we have a reminder for you.

Sunderland's Villette Road: 11 retro pictures of the Hendon street spanning 70 years, including Maws Pies

You can’t get much more iconic than Maws pies and a tram with a ‘shop at Binns’ advert.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:40am

We have got both in a look back at Villette Road through the years.

If you shopped at Crawfords, Chalks, Carricks or Walter Willsons, this is the photo collection for you.

We start our journey in 1952 and take it right through to the days of the pandemic.

So here we go with a spot of time travel courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. The age of th tram

Wearsiders muffled against the cold in Villette Road. Trams trundled along the Villette Road to Suffolk Road loop line replaced by buses in November 1950.

2. High Street favourites

Carricks and Walter Willsons in this 1959 view of the street.

3. Laundry time

Villette Road, probably one of the busiest centres in Sunderland in this 1959 photo.

4. A treat for dinner

Shops you might remember from 1977. What did you love the most for a treat from Maws?

