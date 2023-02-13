You can’t get much more iconic than Maws pies and a tram with a ‘shop at Binns’ advert.

We have got both in a look back at Villette Road through the years.

If you shopped at Crawfords, Chalks, Carricks or Walter Willsons, this is the photo collection for you.

We start our journey in 1952 and take it right through to the days of the pandemic.

So here we go with a spot of time travel courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . The age of th tram Wearsiders muffled against the cold in Villette Road. Trams trundled along the Villette Road to Suffolk Road loop line replaced by buses in November 1950. Photo: SE Photo Sales

2 . High Street favourites Carricks and Walter Willsons in this 1959 view of the street. Photo: se Photo Sales

3 . Laundry time Villette Road, probably one of the busiest centres in Sunderland in this 1959 photo. Photo: se Photo Sales

4 . A treat for dinner Shops you might remember from 1977. What did you love the most for a treat from Maws? Photo: se Photo Sales