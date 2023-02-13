Sunderland's Villette Road: 11 retro pictures of the Hendon street spanning 70 years, including Maws Pies
You can’t get much more iconic than Maws pies and a tram with a ‘shop at Binns’ advert.
We have got both in a look back at Villette Road through the years.
If you shopped at Crawfords, Chalks, Carricks or Walter Willsons, this is the photo collection for you.
We start our journey in 1952 and take it right through to the days of the pandemic.
So here we go with a spot of time travel courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
