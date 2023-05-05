News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
See how many of these Borough Road scenes you can recall.See how many of these Borough Road scenes you can recall.
See how many of these Borough Road scenes you can recall.

11 pictures of Sunderland's Borough Road spanning 70 years, as we look back at life in the busy street

Borough Road has seen it all.

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th May 2023, 16:00 BST

From the days of trams to veterans day marches, the Sunderland street has a rich history.

We are sharing it with you in 11 photos from the Echo archives.

Join us for memories of tram tracks being removed in 1952, the Duke of Edinburgh visiting the Employment Exchange in 1973, a Dunkirk Veterans parade in 1982.

We have got a VJ Day parade march from 1995, the final recruits at the Army Careers Office in 2004 and a scene from lockdown in 2020.

Gleaming in the 1950s sunshine. That's the Central Library, Museum and Art Gallery in Borough Road.

1. Sunny days

Gleaming in the 1950s sunshine. That's the Central Library, Museum and Art Gallery in Borough Road. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A look inside the old Sunderland library in Borough Road in this undated photo.

2. A rare look inside

A look inside the old Sunderland library in Borough Road in this undated photo. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
Workmen were pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road, in 1952. Next stretch of tram track to be removed was the Corporation Road - Ryhope Road line.

3. The end of the trams

Workmen were pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road, in 1952. Next stretch of tram track to be removed was the Corporation Road - Ryhope Road line. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
The Duke of Edinburgh paused to have a word with Mrs Beatrice Lewis, an acting supervisor at the Employmnent Exchange in Borough Road, during his visit in May 1972.

4. A royal visit

The Duke of Edinburgh paused to have a word with Mrs Beatrice Lewis, an acting supervisor at the Employmnent Exchange in Borough Road, during his visit in May 1972. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandEdinburgh