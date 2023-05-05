11 pictures of Sunderland's Borough Road spanning 70 years, as we look back at life in the busy street
Borough Road has seen it all.
From the days of trams to veterans day marches, the Sunderland street has a rich history.
We are sharing it with you in 11 photos from the Echo archives.
Join us for memories of tram tracks being removed in 1952, the Duke of Edinburgh visiting the Employment Exchange in 1973, a Dunkirk Veterans parade in 1982.
We have got a VJ Day parade march from 1995, the final recruits at the Army Careers Office in 2004 and a scene from lockdown in 2020.
