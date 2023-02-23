News you can trust since 1873
They made the world sit up and take notice. Sunderland stormed to a famous win over Manchester City in the 1973 FA Cup 5th round and here are some reminders.
Sunderland 1973: Nine reminders of Sunderland's battle with Manchester City in the 1973 FA Cup 5th round

Was this the greatest night in Sunderland AFC’s history?

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

It was the 5th round FA Cup replay against Manchester City in 1973 - and Sunderland won 3-1 amid a cauldron of noise, almost 50 years to the day.

A huge crowd of more than 51,000 were there and we want to know if you were among them as the city celebrates five decades since the Black Cats’ incredible FA Cup victory. Re-live the atmosphere with our picture round-up and then get in touch to share your memories.

You can email me chris.cord[email protected] or join the conversation on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group.

1. Billy's belter

Willie Donachie, left, and Colin Bell of Manchester City look on as Sunderland forward Billy Hughes crashes home his side's second goal.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. On the attack

Vic Halom storms forward for Sunderland during the 3-1 win.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Midfield action

Mickey Horswill in action in the FA Cup fifth round replay against Manchester City in 1973.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Ha'way the Lads

You packed into Roker Park to roar the team to victory. See if you can spot any familiar faces.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

