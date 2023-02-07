1973: 11 pictures of Sunderland fans enjoying the SAFC FA Cup run in 1973
We are ready for another night of nail biting, action-packed FA Cup drama in Sunderland.
And to get you in the spirit for the 4th round replay against Fulham, here are 11 photos of fans who went through it all 50 years ago.
Some were taken at Roker Park, or outside as fans queued for tickets.
Others were at Hillsborough on the day supporters watched Sunderland beat Arsenal in the semi final. And some show fans on their way to London for the FA Cup Final.
So let’s get behind the Black Cats once more with memories of an amazing year in 1973. Haway the Lads!
