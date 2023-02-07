We are ready for another night of nail biting, action-packed FA Cup drama in Sunderland.

And to get you in the spirit for the 4th round replay against Fulham, here are 11 photos of fans who went through it all 50 years ago.

Some were taken at Roker Park, or outside as fans queued for tickets.

Others were at Hillsborough on the day supporters watched Sunderland beat Arsenal in the semi final. And some show fans on their way to London for the FA Cup Final.

So let’s get behind the Black Cats once more with memories of an amazing year in 1973. Haway the Lads!

1 . Hopes were high In the crowd for Sunderland's epic 3-1 win against Manchester City at Roker Park. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Keen to get in Four Shiney Row girls who grabbed a quick meal of crisps and nuts while waiting for the Fulwell End to open for the game against Luton. The girls are (left to right) Anne Ainsley (14), Kathryn Steadham (14), Carol Rummney (15) and Angela Stephenson (15). Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Early arrivals Some of the young fans who were at Roker Park in March 1973 long before the gates opened for Sunderland's Cup tie with Luton Town. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Memories from March 1973 The Youll sisters at Roker Park as they followed the team on their quest for FA Cup glory. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales