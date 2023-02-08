From Notts County in the third round to Wembley in May, the 1973 FA Cup run was thrilling, emotional, spine tingling.

But what was your ‘I was there’ moment during it all?

As the Sunderland Echo continues its coverage of a golden year for SAFC, we’re asking for your memories.

Nine year old John Burnikell was among the 51,000 crowd which saw Sunderland beat Luton Town to secure their place in the FA Cup semi final.

Have a look at our video of fans faces from 50 years ago. Then get in touch and share your recollections for future generations to enjoy.

We would love to hear from you. Were you at Wembley, Hillsborough or Maine Road?

Did you miss it all for a special occasion? Whatever your memory, we want you to share it.

Put your memories on video.

And we especially want to hear from anyone who wants to send us a one-minute video clip where they speak about their memories of 1973.

