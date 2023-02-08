1973: Re-live the memorable FA Cup run through the eyes of the Sunderland fans
It was a journey that no Sunderland fan will forget.
From Notts County in the third round to Wembley in May, the 1973 FA Cup run was thrilling, emotional, spine tingling.
But what was your ‘I was there’ moment during it all?
As the Sunderland Echo continues its coverage of a golden year for SAFC, we’re asking for your memories.
Have a look at our video of fans faces from 50 years ago. Then get in touch and share your recollections for future generations to enjoy.
We would love to hear from you. Were you at Wembley, Hillsborough or Maine Road?
Did you miss it all for a special occasion? Whatever your memory, we want you to share it.
Put your memories on video.
And we especially want to hear from anyone who wants to send us a one-minute video clip where they speak about their memories of 1973.
As Sunderland get ready for another FA Cup story against Fulham, we want your recollections.
Email [email protected]