News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Lots of Low Row memories for you to enjoy. Have a look.
Lots of Low Row memories for you to enjoy. Have a look.

Nine pictures showing the changing face of Sunderland's Low Row - from cobbled streets in 1944 to watching SAFC in the play-off finals

Low Row in Sunderland has quite a story to tell.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 1:00pm

It was deserted during the Second World War when the occasional person walked its cobbled streets.

But 75 years later, it was heaving when Sunderland fans gathered to watch their heroes on the big screens for the play-off finals.

In between, we have seen Vaux horses being weighed in 1958, Grayson Perry on camera in 2011, and cocktail making at Revolution in 2015.

Intrigued? Take a look.

1. Dark days of war

Another view from 1944.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. All aboard the Corporation bus

It's 1953 and here is the scene looking North into Low Row from the junction of Chester Road as one of the new Sunderland Corporation Buses heads for Telford Road.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

3. The famous Vaux horses

Two Vaux horses being weighed on the public weigh bridge in Low Row in 1958.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Grayson outside Greens

Artist Grayson Perry was pictured in 2011 talking to Sunderland fans outside Greens on Low Row whilst filming for a Channel 4 programme.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandSAFCGrayson Perry