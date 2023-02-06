Nine pictures showing the changing face of Sunderland's Low Row - from cobbled streets in 1944 to watching SAFC in the play-off finals
Low Row in Sunderland has quite a story to tell.
It was deserted during the Second World War when the occasional person walked its cobbled streets.
But 75 years later, it was heaving when Sunderland fans gathered to watch their heroes on the big screens for the play-off finals.
In between, we have seen Vaux horses being weighed in 1958, Grayson Perry on camera in 2011, and cocktail making at Revolution in 2015.
Intrigued? Take a look.
