How the Sunderland Echo covered the 1973 FA Cup Final - and got the paper to the fans in London

From Piccadilly Circus to Leicester Square – you could get the Football Echo in London within 180 minutes of the 1973 FA Cup Final.

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST
The story of the Sunderland Echo Cup Final sports edition and how it reached the fans.The story of the Sunderland Echo Cup Final sports edition and how it reached the fans.
The Sunderland Echo chartered an aircraft to fly copies to the Capital.

It contained an extensive report from Echo writer Argus as well as pictures of the Sunderland team in action.

From the presses straight to the airport

London editions of the Echo's Cup Final Special coming off the presses. They were on sale in London three hours after the final whistle at Wembley.London editions of the Echo's Cup Final Special coming off the presses. They were on sale in London three hours after the final whistle at Wembley.
The Echo staff worked hard to bring out a top-class edition, and then it was checked over before being driven to the airport at Usworth in an Echo van.

Read more: Reporter’s memories of 1973
The waiting plane took the papers to London and you could buy copies at King’s Cross Station, Tottenham Court Road, Marble Arch, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, and Piccadilly Circus.

Plenty to read in London

The Wembley story is ready to go out to the readers.The Wembley story is ready to go out to the readers.
Here are some of the fans with their copy, just hours after they watched history being made.

Were you there? Did you get that extra special edition.

Email [email protected] to share your 1973 memories.

The Sunderland Football Echo arrives at the airport.The Sunderland Football Echo arrives at the airport.
Almost ready for take-off.Almost ready for take-off.
These fans were on the specially chartered Echo train in London and they had copies of the sport edition.These fans were on the specially chartered Echo train in London and they had copies of the sport edition.
This is what it was all about. The 1973 Cup Final Football Echo.This is what it was all about. The 1973 Cup Final Football Echo.
