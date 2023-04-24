How the Sunderland Echo covered the 1973 FA Cup Final - and got the paper to the fans in London
From Piccadilly Circus to Leicester Square – you could get the Football Echo in London within 180 minutes of the 1973 FA Cup Final.
The Sunderland Echo chartered an aircraft to fly copies to the Capital.
It contained an extensive report from Echo writer Argus as well as pictures of the Sunderland team in action.
From the presses straight to the airport
The Echo staff worked hard to bring out a top-class edition, and then it was checked over before being driven to the airport at Usworth in an Echo van.
The waiting plane took the papers to London and you could buy copies at King’s Cross Station, Tottenham Court Road, Marble Arch, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, and Piccadilly Circus.
Plenty to read in London
Here are some of the fans with their copy, just hours after they watched history being made.
Were you there? Did you get that extra special edition.
Email [email protected] to share your 1973 memories.