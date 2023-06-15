News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

More Wearside faces - but before they became famous

They would all grow up to become VIPs

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

We're back with more VIPs from Wearside - but as they looked when they were younger.

You will know them well but can you identify these four people from our area who would go on to be great ambassadors for the area.

Wembley history in the making

Most Popular
A star in the SAFC making. Jimmy Montgomery in the 1960s.A star in the SAFC making. Jimmy Montgomery in the 1960s.
A star in the SAFC making. Jimmy Montgomery in the 1960s.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let's start with a fresh faced young lad early in his career in 1961. It's Jimmy Montgomery and we also have archive photos on the day he made FA Cup history in 1973, and more recently.

Renowned for wondrous saves

Talking about keepers, can you recognise the star in this photo of the Washington Raiders under-15 cricket team in 2009? It's Jordan Pickford, and weve got him playing for Sunderland in 2016.

He catches footballs not cricket balls these days. Have a look in the back row.He catches footballs not cricket balls these days. Have a look in the back row.
He catches footballs not cricket balls these days. Have a look in the back row.

Here's a lovely young lady pictured in 2010. It's Charlotte Crosby.

Determined to make a difference

And how about a step back to 1996 when this young campaigner was consumer testing food in Washington.

Already making a difference in the 1990s.Already making a difference in the 1990s.
Already making a difference in the 1990s.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here's the  Shadow Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.

We hope you enjoyed our step back in time. Watch out for more coming soon.

Related topics:PeopleJordan PickfordSunderland