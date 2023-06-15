More Wearside faces - but before they became famous
They would all grow up to become VIPs
We're back with more VIPs from Wearside - but as they looked when they were younger.
You will know them well but can you identify these four people from our area who would go on to be great ambassadors for the area.
Wembley history in the making
Let's start with a fresh faced young lad early in his career in 1961. It's Jimmy Montgomery and we also have archive photos on the day he made FA Cup history in 1973, and more recently.
Renowned for wondrous saves
Talking about keepers, can you recognise the star in this photo of the Washington Raiders under-15 cricket team in 2009? It's Jordan Pickford, and weve got him playing for Sunderland in 2016.
Here's a lovely young lady pictured in 2010. It's Charlotte Crosby.
Determined to make a difference
And how about a step back to 1996 when this young campaigner was consumer testing food in Washington.
Here's the Shadow Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.
We hope you enjoyed our step back in time. Watch out for more coming soon.