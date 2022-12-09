News you can trust since 1873
Were you there when Jordan Pickford came to The Galleries?
Pictures of Sunderland-born England star Jordan Pickford signing autographs in Washington Galleries in 2016

One Jordan Pickford. And here is England’s number 1 on the day he signed books in Washington.

By Chris Cordner
7 hours ago

The local lad who is doing a great job between the posts for the Three Lions was in the news again when he donated football boots to a South Shields cause.

But we’re used to Jordan doing his bit for the community. He was a big hit when he did a book signing in The Galleries in 2016.

Re-live that day once more before you get ready to give him your backing on Saturday.

1. Great times in the Galleries

Donna Cowie meets Jordan Pickford during a signing session at the SAFC Club Shop in the Galleries.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Selfie time

Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie with a fan in 2016.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Special moment for Noel

Noel Cambell-McGinn was all smiles after having his photo taken with Jordan.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Signing for the fans

Jordan Pickford and fellow SAFC star Wahbi Khazri signing autographs in 2016. Remember this?

Photo: Frank Reid

Jordan PickfordEnglandSunderlandWashingtonSouth Shields